News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri enter semis after upset win

Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri enter semis after upset win

Source: PTI
May 31, 2024 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly

IMAGE: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly . Photograph: BAI Media/X

Rising Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered yet another upset win as they beat the sixth-seeded South Korean duo of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in a tight contest to enter the semi-finals of Singapore Open on Friday.

The unseeded Indian duo came back from behind to notch 18-21, 21-19, 24-22 win in the quarter-final that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

The world number 30 Indian duo thus made amends of their defeat to the same opponents at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

 

On Thursday, the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist duo of Treesa and Gayatri had stunned world number two Korean pair of Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee in the round of 16.

Treesa and Gayatri will be up against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Treesa and Gayatri are the only Indians in the fray for a podium finish in the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy had lost their respective women's and men's singles matches on Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York
T20 World Cup: Kohli Heads To New York
India look to find rhythm in unknown conditions
India look to find rhythm in unknown conditions
PIX: Tsitsipas hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'
PIX: Tsitsipas hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'
100 metric tonnes of gold shifted from UK to India
100 metric tonnes of gold shifted from UK to India
Boxer Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics
Boxer Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics
Bihar: 10 poll personnel among 14 dead of heatstroke
Bihar: 10 poll personnel among 14 dead of heatstroke
India will have to wait 2 yrs for S&P's rating upgrade
India will have to wait 2 yrs for S&P's rating upgrade

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Boxer Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics

Boxer Nishant Dev books spot at Paris Olympics

Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup

Batters To Light Up T20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances