News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Singapore Open: Srikanth starts strong; Sindhu, Prannoy shocked

Singapore Open: Srikanth starts strong; Sindhu, Prannoy shocked

Source: PTI
June 06, 2023 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kidambi Srikanth

IMAGE: Kidambi Srikanth beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen. Photograph: Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Kidambi Srikanth made a winning start but PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy were ousted from the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament after suffering contrasting losses in the opening round in Singapore on Tuesday.

 

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15, 21-19 in the opening round of men's singles competition.

The former world number one will meet either Japan's Kenta Nishimoto or Chinese Taipei's Chia Hao Lee next.

Up against world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, defending champion Sindhu fought hard before going down 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 in a little over an hour. Sindhu had also made a first-round exit from Thailand Open last week.

Prannoy, who came into the tournament after claiming his maiden BWF title at Malaysia Masters, couldn't match the young Kodai Naraoka, losing 15-21 19-21 to the third seeded Japanese in 56 minutes.

Doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila, however, made a good start after claiming a 21-16 21-15 win over France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening match. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What The WTC Final Pitch Looks Like
What The WTC Final Pitch Looks Like
Ready to quit jobs in fight for justice, say wrestlers
Ready to quit jobs in fight for justice, say wrestlers
'We want to see a healthy Rafa'
'We want to see a healthy Rafa'
Days after train crash, 101 bodies yet to be identified
Days after train crash, 101 bodies yet to be identified
Hackers target YouTube channels of journalist, comedian
Hackers target YouTube channels of journalist, comedian
BSF jawan dead in firing by suspected Kuki terrorists
BSF jawan dead in firing by suspected Kuki terrorists
Odisha rescuer hallucinated blood on seeing water
Odisha rescuer hallucinated blood on seeing water

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Minor wrestler records new statement against WFI chief

Minor wrestler records new statement against WFI chief

'Get well soon, champion'

'Get well soon, champion'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances