Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag fight back to make quarters; Prannoy ousted

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled for an hour and 14 minutes before sealing their place in the quarters. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament after rallying to beat seventh-seeded Indonesian pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in Singapore on Thursday.

The Indians won 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 in a gruelling contest that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.

They will face second-seeded Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin for a spot in the semis.

Given the Indian duo's struggles with fitness and injury over the last few weeks, this was a commendable win.

However, there was disappointment for India in the men's singles competition as H S Prannoy bowed out following a 16-21, 14-21 loss to Frenchman Christo Popov in the pre-quarterfinals.