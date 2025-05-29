HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag fight back to make quarters; Prannoy ousted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 29, 2025 13:22 IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled for an hour and 14 minutes before sealing their place in the quarters

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battled for an hour and 14 minutes before sealing their place in the quarters. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the quarter-finals of the Singapore Open badminton tournament after rallying to beat seventh-seeded Indonesian pair of Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in Singapore on Thursday.

The Indians won 19-21, 21-16, 21-19 in a gruelling contest that lasted an hour and 14 minutes.

 

They will face second-seeded Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin for a spot in the semis.

Given the Indian duo's struggles with fitness and injury over the last few weeks, this was a commendable win.

However, there was disappointment for India in the men's singles competition as H S Prannoy bowed out following a 16-21, 14-21 loss to Frenchman Christo Popov in the pre-quarterfinals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
