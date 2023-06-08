News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Singapore Open: It's curtains for Indian shuttlers

Singapore Open: It's curtains for Indian shuttlers

Source: PTI
June 08, 2023 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India’s campaign ended at the Singapore Open as Kidambi Srikanth crashed out. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India's campaign ended at the Singapore Masters badminton tournament after Kidambi Srikanth lost in straight games to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles second round in Singapore on Thursday.

Srikanth lost 15-21 19-21 in just 37 minutes against Lee in their first meeting on the professional circuit.

The 2021 World Championships silver medallist Srikanth beat Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15 21-19 in the opening round.

Chia Hao Lee, on the other hand, beat Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in his opening match after being promoted to the main draw from the reserve.

Earlier, upcoming Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat's dream run ended with a second round loss to third seed Kodai Naraoka.

The unseeded Rajawat, who had stunned world No. 15 Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the opening round, lost to Naraoka 17-21 16-21 in straight games.

 

Having ousted HS Prannoy in the first round, the world No. 4 Naraoka of Japan maintained his lead as the world No. 37 Indian played catch-up throughout to go down in a 47-minute match.

In the men's doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 15-21 19-21 in a 41-minute affair.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who was the defending champion of the event, had lost to world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the opening round.

Former World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, too, exited in the first round.

World No. 11 doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Commonwealth Games women's doubles bronze medallists, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, also crashed out in their respective opening round matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Champions League: Must-watch City vs Inter duels
Champions League: Must-watch City vs Inter duels
Anushka, Ritika Create Buzz At The Oval
Anushka, Ritika Create Buzz At The Oval
PIX: Fan Fare At The Oval!
PIX: Fan Fare At The Oval!
Canadian MPs back Indian students facing deportation
Canadian MPs back Indian students facing deportation
Maharashtra: Man chops, boils partner's body parts
Maharashtra: Man chops, boils partner's body parts
Monsoon lands in Kerala, yellow alert in 9 districts
Monsoon lands in Kerala, yellow alert in 9 districts
Kolhapur clash: 5 minors detained for offensive posts
Kolhapur clash: 5 minors detained for offensive posts

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Lakshya goes down fighting

Lakshya goes down fighting

All eyes on Chhetri; India target Intercontinental Cup

All eyes on Chhetri; India target Intercontinental Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances