Singapore Open: Sindhu cruises into second round

Singapore Open: Sindhu cruises into second round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read
May 27, 2025 13:47 IST

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu beat Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight games in the first round of the Singapore Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two-time Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu eased into the second round of the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament with a straight-game victory against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in Singapore on Tuesday.

Sindhu dispatched Zhang 21-14, 21-9 in just 31 minutes.

A tough second round awaits Sindhu against Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and current World No 5, China's Chen Yu Fei

However, it was a disappointing day for the rest of the Indian contingent, with Malvika Bansod, Anmol Kharb, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George all crashing out after respective opening-round losses.

Malvika and Priyanshu both let slip a one-game

lead.

Malvika lost 21-14, 18-21, 11-21 to Thailand's eighth seed Supanida Katethong, while Priyanshu fell 21-14, 10-21, 14-21 to seventh-seeded Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka in a match that lasted over an hour.

Anmol was outclassed by Chen. The Indian showed grit in the second game before going down 11-21, 22-24.

George, who reached the India Open quarter-final earlier this year, was defeated by China's Weng Hong Yang 19-21, 17-21, while R. Santhosh Ramraj lost his men's singles opener 14-21, 8-21 to South Korea's Kim Ga Eun.

 

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto were beaten 18-21, 13-21 by China's Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Parmuthesh also bowed out, losing 11-21, 17-21 to Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

