Singapore Open: Sindhu cruises into second round

IMAGE: P V Sindhu beat Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight games in the first round of the Singapore Open. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two-time Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu eased into the second round of the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament with a straight-game victory against Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in Singapore on Tuesday.



Sindhu dispatched Zhang 21-14, 21-9 in just 31 minutes.



A tough second round awaits Sindhu against Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and current World No 5, China's Chen Yu Fei



However, it was a disappointing day for the rest of the Indian contingent, with Malvika Bansod, Anmol Kharb, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Kiran George all crashing out after respective opening-round losses.



Malvika and Priyanshu both let slip a one-game

lead.Malvika lost 21-14, 18-21, 11-21 to Thailand's eighth seed Supanida Katethong, while Priyanshu fell 21-14, 10-21, 14-21 to seventh-seeded Japanese shuttler Kodai Naraoka in a match that lasted over an hour.Anmol was outclassed by Chen. The Indian showed grit in the second game before going down 11-21, 22-24.George, who reached the India Open quarter-final earlier this year, was defeated by China's Weng Hong Yang 19-21, 17-21, while R. Santhosh Ramraj lost his men's singles opener 14-21, 8-21 to South Korea's Kim Ga Eun.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto were beaten 18-21, 13-21 by China's Cheng Xing and Zhang Chi.



Ashith Surya and Amrutha Parmuthesh also bowed out, losing 11-21, 17-21 to Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara.