Sindhu Pens Emotional Farewell to Badminton Rival Carolina Marin

PV Sindhu pens a touching tribute to her long-time badminton rival Carolina Marin, reflecting on their intense matches, mutual respect, and the legacy Marin leaves behind after announcing her retirement due to a knee injury.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Abhijeet Kulkarni/X

Key Points PV Sindhu pays tribute to Carolina Marin, acknowledging their fierce badminton rivalry and mutual respect.

Carolina Marin retires due to a persistent knee injury, ending a career with Olympic gold and multiple World Championship titles.

Sindhu recalls their on-court battles and an 'ugly spat,' but also remembers a moment of respect and friendship over coffee in Madrid.

Sindhu highlights the camaraderie among their generation of female badminton players.

Marin's retirement marks the end of an era in women's badminton, leaving a legacy of skill, speed, and fighting spirit.

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Friday penned a heartfelt tribute to Carolina Marin, saying the just-retired Spanish great was one of the rivals who became part of her own journey, despite them having ugly on-court spat when they faced each other. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, described Marin as "a complete pain on court" at times due to her trickery and constant shouting but admitted that they shared a relationship of mutual respect.

One of badminton's all-time greats, Marin on Thursday announced her retirement due to a persistent knee injury, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career that has an Olympic gold medal and three World Championship titles.

"Some rivals become part of your journey forever. Carolina was one of them," Sindhu wrote on 'X'.

"We first played each other when we were 15 or 16 year old girls in the Maldives, and from then on we went on to share so many battles."

A former world number one, the 32-year-old Marin shared one of modern badminton's most compelling rivalries with Sindhu, with the duo producing several memorable contests over the years.

She famously defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio 2016 Olympics and again in the summit clash of the 2018 World Championships.

"To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court. The constant shouting, the intensity, the little tricks, they would get to anyone. But your skill, speed and fighting spirit were second to none.

"People remember the big matches and even the ugly spat we had in that third set over picking the shuttle. I'll admit I was completely infuriated that day.

"But a few months later we sat across from each other over coffee in Madrid, talking and laughing, and in that moment there was nothing but respect. That's the Carolina I'll always remember."

Sindhu Reflects on Badminton Camaraderie

Sindhu also wrote about the "incredible camaraderie" their generation has built in contemporary badminton.

"I'll also always be grateful for the incredible camaraderie our generation built. Our batch of girls made women's singles such a special place to compete in, and I honestly don't know if badminton has seen something like it before or will again.

"Thank you for every battle, every lesson and most of all the friendship. I wish you the happiest retirement, Carolina.

"Badminton will miss you. And so will I!"

Marin's Illustrious Badminton Career

Marin retired with an illustrious record, having won world titles in 2014, 2015 and 2018, seven European crowns, and the Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

Her last competitive appearance came at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a remarkable return after overcoming two anterior cruciate ligament tears in 2019 and 2021.

She was to feature in next month's European Championships in Huelva, Spain, an event that was meant to mark her farewell on home soil.