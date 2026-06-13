Sindhu's BWF title drought continues after Australian Open semis loss

Indian badminton star P V Sindhu's pursuit of a BWF title remains unfulfilled after defeat to top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the Australian Badminton Open semi-finals.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu held a game point before going down to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semi-finals of the Australian Open Badminton Tournament in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points P V Sindhu lost to top seed Akane Yamaguchi in the Australian Open semi-finals.

The Indian shuttler was beaten 20-22, 12-21 in 43 minutes.

This marks Sindhu's second semi-final finish this season. She is still awaiting a BWF Tour title since December 2024.

India's campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament concluded with Sindhu's exit.

Sindhu has struggled against Yamaguchi recently, losing five of their last six encounters, despite leading their overall head-to-head record.

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu's wait for a BWF title continued as she bowed out in the semi-finals of the Australian Open Badminton after a straight-games defeat to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan on Saturday.

The former world No. 1, who was seeded third in the tournament, put up a spirited fight in the opening game and even held a game point before going down 20-22, 12-21 to the world No. 3 Japanese player in 43 minutes.

With Sindhu's exit, India's campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament also ended.

Sindhu's Semi-final Challenge

Sindhu matched Yamaguchi shot for shot in a closely-fought first game. Both players enjoyed runs of six consecutive points each, but the Indian failed to convert her game point as Yamaguchi held her nerve to take the opener.

The momentum shifted decisively in the second game. Yamaguchi raced ahead with an eight-point burst to go 13-6 up and maintained solid control throughout to seal the match without any fuss.

The Japanese will now take on Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the women's singles title clash.

The defeat continued Sindhu's recent struggles against Yamaguchi. Although the Indian still leads their head-to-head record 15-13, she has now lost five of their last six meetings. A BWF Tour title has remained elusive for Sindhu since her triumph at the Syed Modi International in December 2024.

This was Sindhu's second semi-final finish of the season. Earlier this year, she reached the last four at the Malaysia Open before losing to China's Wang Zhiyi. She also made three quarter-final appearances this season.