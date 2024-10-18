News
Sindhu's ouster draws curtains on India's campaign in Denmark

Sindhu's ouster draws curtains on India's campaign in Denmark

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 19:45 IST
PV Sindhu went down fighting in a nearly hour-long battle 

IMAGE: PV Sindhu went down fighting in a nearly hour-long battle. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PV Sindhu/Instagram

PV Sindhu was knocked out of the Denmark Open quarter-final by Paris Olympics bronze-winner Gregoria Tunjung to end India's campaign in Odense on Friday.

The 29-year-old Sindhu went down 13-21, 21-16, 9-21 in a nearly hour-long battle.

The world number 8 from Indonesia, who had won just two matches from their 12 past encounters, was at her dominant best despite Sindhu managing to claim the second game.

Top-seed An Se Young of South Korea will be the fifth-seeded Tunjung's semi-final opponent.

 

Tunjung displayed command on the proceedings and reeled of eight points in a row to take the first game rather easily.

But Sindhu, who had stunned the fourth-seeded world number seven han Yue of China in the pre-quarters, looked a different player in the second game and raced to a 6-1 lead before her opponent levelled it six-all and rallied to a 9-7 lead.

Sindhu once again fought her way back to snatch the lead at 11-10 after the break and made it 19-15 before sealing the game 21-16 to take the match to the decider.

However, she could not sustain the momentum as Tunjung roared back to claim the lopsided game and with that, the match.

The loss continues a season of discontent for the two-time Olympic medal-winning Indian, who returned empty-handed from the Paris Games.

