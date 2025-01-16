HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu's masterclass and Kiran's resilience keep India's hopes alive

Sindhu's masterclass and Kiran's resilience keep India's hopes alive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2025 17:33 IST

x

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the quarterfinals, while Kiran George delivered a gritty performance to keep the home flag flying in men's singles at the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Thursday.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu in action during a match against Japan’s Manami Suizu. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

Sindhu cruised past Japan's world No. 46 Manami Suizu with a 21-15, 21-13 win, while Kiran pulled off a stunning recovery, saving six game points to outlast Alex Lanier 22-20, 21-13 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sindhu, a former world champion, will now face Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, while Kiran will take on left-handed Chinese shuttler Hong Yang Weng in the next round.

 

Kiran's match against Alex started with the Frenchman leading 6-1 before a series of unforced errors allowed the Indian to claw back. Despite Alex using his smashes effectively, Kiran hung in and managed to close the gap. Alex led by three points at the interval, but Kiran showed remarkable mental resilience.

Down 14-20, Kiran saved six game points, launching an eight-point burst to seal the opening game as Alex repeatedly missed the lines.

In the second game, Kiran led 14-11 after a fierce battle. Alex's smashes went wide and long, while Kiran capitalised on every opportunity. Alex lost both challenges as Kiran surged to a 19-13 lead, and a couple of net errors sealed the match for the Indian.

"I was just taking it one point at a time, not thinking about the lead. I think that helped me secure the first set. I was just being patient," Kiran said after the match.

"This win feels good, but I'm focused on my next match. It's a huge confidence booster. Going into tomorrow's match will help a lot. It's just hard work; I'm playing patiently. That's what I think changed my game. Today, I didn't have anything to lose, so I gave my all."

Sindhu vs Suizu

PV Sindhu

Sindhu made a strong start, leading 11-6 at the break. Although Suizu briefly narrowed the gap to 11-13 and 13-14, Sindhu was always a step ahead, with the Japanese player unable to cope with the Indian's powerful smashes. Sindhu continued to hit deep returns and used precise drops to trouble Suizu. Soon, she was 20-14 up and sealed the game when Suizu hit into the net.

After the change of sides, Sindhu raced to a 5-0 lead. The second game was all about Sindhu, as she quickly established a dominant 11-2 lead at the interval, and it became clear that Suizu had no answers to the Indian's relentless pressure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PV Sindhu returns post-wedding: Eyes India Open glory
PV Sindhu returns post-wedding: Eyes India Open glory
Usual suspects advance on mixed day for Indian shuttlers
Usual suspects advance on mixed day for Indian shuttlers
Can Sat-Chi break India's title drought at India Open?
Can Sat-Chi break India's title drought at India Open?
Indian Open: Heartbreak for Lakshya, Prannoy; Tanisha-Ashwini shine
Indian Open: Heartbreak for Lakshya, Prannoy; Tanisha-Ashwini shine
SEE: PV Sindhu Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple
SEE: PV Sindhu Offers Prayers at Tirumala Temple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Nourishing Snacks To Pair With Chai

webstory image 2

9 Bollywood Stars Who Are Vegetarian Or Vegan

webstory image 3

Deepika, Ananya, Khushi Get Knotty

VIDEOS

Saif's maid leaves from Bandra Police Station after questioning0:25

Saif's maid leaves from Bandra Police Station after...

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's residence after attack by intruder2:13

Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials arrive at Saif's...

Karishma Tanna spotted in stylish wear post-workout1:04

Karishma Tanna spotted in stylish wear post-workout

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD