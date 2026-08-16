Sindhu's 'hunger' drives her 6th World Championships medal bid

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is poised to make history at the World Championships in New Delhi, aiming for an unprecedented sixth medal, driven by her undiminished passion and recent triumph at the Japan Open.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu eyes a historic sixth World Championships medal on home soil. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu is targeting a historic sixth World Championships medal, which would make her the first player to achieve this feat.

Sindhu, already a five-time medallist, expressed excitement for the event being held in India after 17 years and hopes for strong home crowd support.

She highlighted that her "hunger towards the game" remains strong, and her experience and strength have grown since her first World Championships.

Her recent Japan Open victory ended a nearly two-year title drought, boosting her confidence for the upcoming tournament.

Sindhu acknowledged the evolving nature of badminton, noting the shift towards longer rallies and the challenge of the upcoming 15-point scoring system.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is eyeing a historic sixth World Championships medal, with the Indian star saying her "hunger towards the game" remains as strong as it was when she began her senior career at the age of 14 in 2009.

Sindhu is already a five-time World Championships medallist, having won two bronze medals, two silver medals and a gold in 2019. A semifinal appearance at the marquee event, which begins here on Monday, would assure her of at least a bronze and make her the first player in the history of the championships to win six medals.

Only two other players have won five World Championships medals - China's Lin Dan, who collected five men's singles golds, and compatriot Zhao Yunlei, who won three mixed doubles and two women's doubles titles.

Excitement for Home Crowd Support

"I'm very excited and looking forward to getting a lot of support from the Indian crowd. This World Championships is special because it is happening in India after 17 years. Hope I will get a medal here," Sindhu said at a pre-event press conference on Sunday.

"I would say and I think each win or medal gave me a different kind of experience. Having five medals at the World Championships is an amazing journey. The transition has been in such a way that it is wonderful. Getting a medal itself is an amazing moment.

"I just have to go out there and put my best out there irrespective of the result. The hunger towards the game hasn't changed. I know it is in me and I can still do it. I am much more experienced and stronger than my first World Championships," a confident Sindhu added.

Confidence from Recent Victory

The 31-year-old is brimming with confidence after recently ending her nearly two-year title drought by winning the Japan Open. "Yes, it was a long wait but the Japan Open gave me confidence ahead of the World Championships. Definitely, after winning the Japan Open, that gave me a lot of boost.

"I think physically and mentally it has been quite good. I am able to see the changes in terms of my game and my movement. I am happy it is going in the right way," Sindhu said.

Sindhu did not deny that there would be pressure and expectations when she opens her women's singles campaign against Ireland's Sophia Noble on Monday. "There will be butterflies because I don't deny that there is no pressure, there is pressure. There is nothing to lose, I just want to give my best. I have trained hard and will just try to give my best on the court."

Evolving Badminton Landscape

The star shuttler admitted that badminton has changed and evolved significantly over the years and said the new 15-point scoring system, which will be introduced next year, will present a fresh challenge.

"Quite a few changes in terms of game, in terms of how you think and strategise. Badminton as a sport itself has changed. Earlier women's singles was more of attacking, more fast-paced but now it's more of long rallies and more time on court. So you need more patience now," Sindhu said.

"The new scoring system it is going to be very challenging. If it is 21 points there is still time to recover even if you are 0-7 down but in 15 you are gone.

"You need to be on your feet from point one - you can't take it easy and comebacks will be difficult."

India's Hosting Efforts

The World Championships are returning to the country after 17 years since Hyderabad hosted the event in 2009. The New Delhi edition is also under the spotlight after a difficult India Open earlier this year, when concerns over air quality, venue hygiene, bird droppings and incidents involving stray animals attracted considerable attention.

The Sports Authority of India, Badminton Association of India and other agencies have since worked on venue upgrades and operational arrangements to ensure that the mega-event runs smoothly and without disruptions.

"I think it's really good to have that scope of thinking and making it happen in India. PM Sir (Narendra Modi) has that vision that we can host it," Sindhu said.

"Here the conditions and everything - the way they have changed is really good. The arrangements are good and I appreciate the work that the association and the government has done."

"I really appreciate their efforts. I have come yesterday and played today, we have really good sessions out there. Everything is comfortable and everything is good. From the washrooms to the people out here. They have put in all the efforts to make it happen. This will be one of the greatest World Championships."