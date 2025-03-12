HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu's All England hopes dashed in opening round

Sindhu's All England hopes dashed in opening round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 20:16 IST

x

India’s top women’s singles shuttler, PV Sindhu, suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the All England Open 2025, bowing out to South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun in a hard-fought three-game match 21-19, 13-21, 13-21.

Sindhu made a commanding start, racing to a 20-12 lead and eventually taking the opening game 21-19. However, the momentum shifted drastically as Kim responded with some exceptional all-round play, outmaneuvering Sindhu in the rallies that followed.

Despite Sindhu’s efforts to regain control, Kim kept up the pressure and took the next two games 21-13, 21-13 to seal her place in the second round.

This early exit will be a tough pill to swallow for Sindhu, who had been eyeing a deep run in one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments.

IMAGE: This early exit will be a tough pill to swallow for PV Sindhu. Photograph: ANI

Earlier, India's Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde progressed to the second round of mixed doubles competition with a hard-fought win over Chinese Taipei's Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan at the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham  on Wednesday. Rohan and Ruthvika, ranked 40th in the world, prevailed 21-10 17-21 24-22 over Ye and Nicole in a thrilling opening match at the Arena Birmingham.

The duo will face fifth seeds Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei of China next.

 

Lakshya Sen and Malvika Bansod have advanced to the second round in the men's and women's singles events respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can India bring home gold at Asia Mixed Team C'ships?
Can India bring home gold at Asia Mixed Team C'ships?
Ayush Shetty stuns former World Champ at Orleans Masters
Ayush Shetty stuns former World Champ at Orleans Masters
BWF Rankings: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag slip
BWF Rankings: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag slip
All England Championships: Lakshya advances, Prannoy crashes out
All England Championships: Lakshya advances, Prannoy crashes out
Asia Team C'ship: India through despite Korea loss!
Asia Team C'ship: India through despite Korea loss!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's Most Walkable 10 Cities

webstory image 2

8 Oldest Boarding schools

webstory image 3

The Meaning Of Our 7 Colours

VIDEOS

Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Holi at Shri Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura1:56

Vidyut Jammwal celebrates Holi at Shri Dwarkadhish Temple...

BLA releases Video of how they blew up train tracks, took hostages1:06

BLA releases Video of how they blew up train tracks, took...

Pakistan train hijack: 'Suicide bombers sitting next to hostages'1:51

Pakistan train hijack: 'Suicide bombers sitting next to...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD