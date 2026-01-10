HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Sindhu takes positives from Malaysia Open run

Sindhu takes positives from Malaysia Open run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2026 12:12 IST

x

PV Sindhu could not sustain the pressure

IMAGE: PV Sindhu could not sustain the pressure against China's Wang Zhiyi, committing too many unforced errors. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu's impressive run came to an end after a straight-game defeat to China's Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles semifinals of the season-opening Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic medallist could not sustain the pressure against the world number two, committing too many unforced errors in a 16-21, 15-21 loss, which brought down curtains on India's campaign in the tournament.

 

Playing her first tournament after recovering from a foot injury that kept her on the sidelines since October last year, Sindhu also let slip an 11-6 lead in the second game.

"I think 11-6, I took a break, maybe I should have taken 2-3 points there, but I think even though I was leading, there were a couple of small errors. In a match these things happen where you're leading, you can't expect that you're going to win it easily," said the 30-year-old, who will next play at the India Open Super 750 tournament next week in Delhi.

"I think it was a good tournament for me and I think it's important for me to rest now and get going for the Indian Open," she said.

"I think it's important that I do my best and it's not going to be easy, I think first round I'll be playing against the Vietnam girl, so yeah, I hope I do well."

Sindhu took the fight to her higher-ranked opponent early, hitting hard and using her reach effectively.

She produced her trademark cross-court smashes to race to a 5-2 lead before Wang's subtle touch helped her draw level with a run of points.

In the 2nd game, Sindhu missed the backline twice and a backhand net error handed Wang five match points.

The contest ended when Sindhu pushed another shot wide, sealing Wang's place in the final.

Despite the loss, it was a creditable performance from Sindhu.

"I think it was good that starting the season with a really good performance. I think that it gives me a lot of confidence and motivation as well, especially after coming back from an injury and I think it's important that I keep going the same way and get this confidence going," she signed off.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rohit, Kohli in spotlight as India host fresh-faced NZ
Rohit, Kohli in spotlight as India host fresh-faced NZ
Dropped chances, last-over carnage: De Klerk stuns MI
Dropped chances, last-over carnage: De Klerk stuns MI
If Tilak Is Out Of T20 WC, Who Will Make Cut?
If Tilak Is Out Of T20 WC, Who Will Make Cut?
'We are acting, it's not easy': Shanto on T20 WC turmoil
'We are acting, it's not easy': Shanto on T20 WC turmoil
'll take couple of days for win to sink in'
'll take couple of days for win to sink in'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri spotted at Mumbai airport1:01

Shah Rukh's wife Gauri spotted at Mumbai airport

Elli AvrRam Turns Up the Heat - Fans Can't Look Away!1:03

Elli AvrRam Turns Up the Heat - Fans Can't Look Away!

India exposes Trump's misleading claims over India-US trade deal, refutes 'Sir remark'3:00

India exposes Trump's misleading claims over India-US...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO