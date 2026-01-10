Sindhu takes positives from Malaysia Open run

IMAGE: PV Sindhu could not sustain the pressure against China's Wang Zhiyi, committing too many unforced errors. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu's impressive run came to an end after a straight-game defeat to China's Wang Zhiyi in the women's singles semifinals of the season-opening Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The two-time Olympic medallist could not sustain the pressure against the world number two, committing too many unforced errors in a 16-21, 15-21 loss, which brought down curtains on India's campaign in the tournament.

Playing her first tournament after recovering from a foot injury that kept her on the sidelines since October last year, Sindhu also let slip an 11-6 lead in the second game.

"I think 11-6, I took a break, maybe I should have taken 2-3 points there, but I think even though I was leading, there were a couple of small errors. In a match these things happen where you're leading, you can't expect that you're going to win it easily," said the 30-year-old, who will next play at the India Open Super 750 tournament next week in Delhi.

"I think it was a good tournament for me and I think it's important for me to rest now and get going for the Indian Open," she said.

"I think it's important that I do my best and it's not going to be easy, I think first round I'll be playing against the Vietnam girl, so yeah, I hope I do well."

Sindhu took the fight to her higher-ranked opponent early, hitting hard and using her reach effectively.

She produced her trademark cross-court smashes to race to a 5-2 lead before Wang's subtle touch helped her draw level with a run of points.

In the 2nd game, Sindhu missed the backline twice and a backhand net error handed Wang five match points.

The contest ended when Sindhu pushed another shot wide, sealing Wang's place in the final.

Despite the loss, it was a creditable performance from Sindhu.

"I think it was good that starting the season with a really good performance. I think that it gives me a lot of confidence and motivation as well, especially after coming back from an injury and I think it's important that I keep going the same way and get this confidence going," she signed off.