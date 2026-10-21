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PV Sindhu Battles Hard To Advance In French Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 21, 2026 18:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's badminton star PV Sindhu overcame a significant challenge from Thailand's Supanida Katethong in a thrilling three-game encounter to advance in the prestigious French Open Super 750 tournament on Wednesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu, India's double Olympic medallist, advanced to the next round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.
  • Sindhu faced a tough challenge from Thailand's world No. 26 Supanida Katethong, winning in a gruelling three-game encounter.
  • The former world champion prevailed with a scoreline of 21-14, 8-21, 23-21 after battling for an hour and four minutes.
  • The decider was a tense affair, with Sindhu holding her nerve in the closing stages to win 23-21.
  • In another women's singles match, Unnati Hooda was eliminated from the tournament after losing to Japan's Riko Gunji.

India's double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu survived a scare from Thailand's world No. 26 Supanida Katethong to advance to the next round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament, here on Wednesday.

Sindhu's Gruelling Three-Game Victory

The former world champion and world No. 1 battled for an hour and four minutes before prevailing 21-14, 8-21, 23-21 in a gruelling three-game encounter.

 

Sindhu started strongly, taking the opening game 21-14, but Katethong fought back in the second, dominating the rallies to level the match with a commanding 21-8 win.

The decider proved to be a tense affair, with both players fighting for every point. Sindhu eventually held her nerve in the closing stages to edge past the Thai shuttler 23-21 and seal her place in the next round.

In another women's singles match, Unnati Hooda bowed out after losing 18-21, 21-12, 17-21 to Japan's Riko Gunji.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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