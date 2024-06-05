News
Sindhu suffers opening round defeat at Indonesia Open

Sindhu suffers opening round defeat at Indonesia Open

Source: PTI
June 05, 2024 14:55 IST
PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu suffered her maiden loss to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu went down to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday, making a stunning early exit from the BWF Super 1000 tournament.

It what was her maiden loss to Wen-chi. the two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, Sindhu lost the contest 15-21, 21-15, 14-21.

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to beat the Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

 

In a women's doubles round of 32 match, the Indian duo of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost to Korea's sixth-seeded pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong 12-21, 9-21.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
