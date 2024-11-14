News
Sindhu squanders lead, crashes out of Kumamoto Masters

Source: PTI
November 14, 2024 15:47 IST
IMAGE: PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to lose against Canada's Michelle Li. Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

India's campaign came to a premature end as double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.

World no. 20 Sindhu was the lone Indian in contention after the exits of Lakshya Sen and women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand.

Sindhu squandered a game lead to lose 21-17 16-21 17-21 against Canada's Michelle Li, ranked 23rd in the world, in a women's singles match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

It was neck and neck between the two shuttlers in the first game before Sindhu took a marginal 11-8 lead and from there on kept her nose just ahead to take early advantage.

 

Trailing, Li came out attacking in the second game and raced to a 8-3 lead before Sindhu clawed back as the scoreline read 16-16 at one time.

But Li then upped her game and pocketed five straight points to draw parity in the contest.

The decider witnessed a close battle between the two shuttlers till 17 points when Li forced the pace, pocketing four straight points to wrap up the match. The Canadian was also helped by Sindhu's unforced errors.

Li will play Siouth Korea's Yu Jin Sim in the quarterfinals.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
