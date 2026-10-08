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Sindhu Secures Quarterfinal Berth At Arctic Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 08, 2026 16:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu has advanced to the Arctic Open Super 500 quarterfinals, setting up a clash with top seed Ratchanok Inthanon, while other Indian singles players faced early exits.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu defeated Japan's Riko Gunji to reach the Arctic Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
  • Sindhu, seeded sixth, will now face top seed and former world champion Ratchanok Inthanon from Thailand.
  • Indian men's singles players Tharun Mannepalli and Kidambi Srikanth were eliminated from the tournament.
  • Tharun Mannepalli lost to second seed Christo Popov, while Kidambi Srikanth was defeated by Canada's Brian Yang.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu saw off Japan's Riko Gunji to advance to the quarterfinals of women's singles but it was curtains for the Indian men's singles players at the USD 500,000 Arctic Open Super 500 tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

Sindhu, the 31-year-old from Hyderabad, who won the Japan Open Super 750 title in July, notched up a 21-15 21-15 win over Gunji in the second round.

 

The sixth seeded Indian will face top seed and former world champion Ratchanok Inthanon from Thailand.

However, it was a disappointing outing for Tharun Mannepalli and Tanvi Sharma, who suffered straight-game defeats.

Second seed Christo Popov of France beat Mannepalli 21-14, 21-19, while Ratchanok defeated Tanvi 21-18, 21-7 in lop-sided contests.

Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1, also bowed out in the opening round after losing 21-15, 15-21, 13-21 to Canada's Brian Yang.

Later in the day, men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy will face England's Oliver Butler and Samuel Jones.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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