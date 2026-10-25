PV Sindhu Sees Room For Improvement After French Open Final

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, despite a spirited runner-up finish at the French Open Super 750, remains focused on significant improvements in her game after falling to world No. 1 An Se Young.

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points PV Sindhu secured a runner-up finish at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Sunday.

She lost to Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se Young in a three-game final.

Sindhu believes there is still plenty of room for improvement in her game, despite reaching the final.

She highlighted the importance of maintaining intensity and converting long rallies against top opponents.

Sindhu acknowledged that court drift affected her game but stressed the need to adapt to such conditions.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday said there is still plenty of room for improvement despite reaching another final of a Super 750 badminton tournament here. Sindhu put up a spirited fight before going down 21-16, 11-21, 12-21 to Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea to finish runner-up at the USD 950,000 French Open.

Sindhu's Post-Match Assessment

"I'm happy with this, but there's a lot of space, a lot of room still there. So I'm looking forward to it," said Sindhu, who claimed the Japan Open Super 750 in July.

Reflecting on her match against An Se-young, Sindhu said winning the opening game was important but admitted she could not sustain her advantage in the decider.

"I fought for every point, and of course, I could win the first game, and I was happy about it," she said.

Analysing Key Moments And Future Focus

Sindhu felt the match turned in her opponent's favour after the scores were level in the second game.

"In the third set, I felt that I should have maintained the lead from 8-5. But unfortunately, she converted that into 11-9, and then we changed courts. That's where I felt the difference was," she said.

The Indian shuttler, however, said there were several positives to take from the contest and that she would work on the areas that needed improvement.

Against a top player like An Se-young, Sindhu said, maintaining intensity throughout the match was crucial.

"When you're playing with the top athletes, you have to be at your 100 per cent on every single point. I know it's not going to be easy, and you have to fight for every point," she said.

Sindhu also pointed to the long rallies, saying she could have changed the outcome had she converted more of them into points.

She acknowledged that the drift on one side of the court affected her game to some extent, leading to a few unforced errors, but said adapting to such conditions was part of the sport.

"It's part of the game. We need to control it no matter what," she said.