Indian Badminton Stars See Mixed Results In Japan Open

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced contrasting outcomes at the Japan Open, with Sindhu advancing and the top-ranked duo withdrawing due to injury, impacting their World Championships preparations.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's recurring shoulder problem forced him and Chirag Shetty to retire from their Japan Open opener even as P V Sindhu eased into the women's singles second round with a straight-game win over Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching here on Tuesday.The world No.4 Indian pair, who ended a two-year title drought by winning the Singapore Open but had to withdraw from Indonesia Open last month, retired after losing the opening game 19-21 to Denmark's Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard.Chief doubles coach Tan Kim Her said the Indian duo will be skipping the China Open next week and focus on rehabilitation to get back to shape for the home World Championships in August."It still needs some time to recover. We have at least four weeks to get back in shape ahead of World Championships," Tan told PTI.
Key Points
- PV Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Japan Open with a dominant straight-game victory over Wong Ling Ching.
- India's top men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, retired from their Japan Open opener due to Rankireddy's recurring shoulder injury.
- The injured duo will skip the China Open to focus on rehabilitation and prepare for the home World Championships in August.
- Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also progressed to the second round in mixed doubles.
- Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde were eliminated in the opening round of mixed doubles.