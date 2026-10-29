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P V Sindhu Storms Into Hylo Open Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 29, 2026 20:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu showcased her formidable form by storming into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a dominant straight-game victory on Thursday.

Photograph: BAI/X

Photograph: BAI/X

Key Points

  • Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday.
  • Sindhu secured a commanding straight-game win against France's Rosy Oktavia Pancasari in just 26 minutes.
  • Compatriots Malvika Bansod and Isharani Baruah were eliminated from the tournament.
  • Sindhu, fresh from her French Open runner-up finish, will face Amalie Schulz in the quarterfinals.
  • Other Indian players, including Unnati Hooda, Lakshya Sen, and Anmol Kharb, are scheduled to play later in the day.

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-game win, while compatriots Malvika Bansod and Isharani Baruah bowed out, here on Thursday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

Second seed Sindhu defeated France's Rosy Oktavia Pancasari 21-9, 21-6 in just 26 minutes in their women's singles second-round match.

 

Fresh from her runner-up finish at the French Open, former world champion Sindhu dominated proceedings, winning 42 of the 57 points played and restricting her opponent to just 15.

Sindhu, who had beaten Prakriti Bharath in the opening round, will face Amalie Schulz in the quarterfinals.

Malvika, meanwhile, went down to Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 11-21, 17-21 in 31 minutes.

The Indian struggled to match Zhang in the opening game and could not force a decider despite a better showing in the second.

Isharani also made an exit, losing to eighth seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 14-21, 19-21 in a 39-minute contest.

Isharani fought harder in the second game but the Danish shuttler held on to seal the match in straight games.

The other Indians in action later in the day include sixth seed Unnati Hooda, who faces Denmark's Frederikke Ostergaard, while India's top-ranked men's singles player Lakshya Sen takes on compatriot Kiran George in an all-Indian clash.

Anmol Kharb will meet third seed Line Christophersen of Denmark in women's singles.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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