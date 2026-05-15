How Badminton's New Scoring System Will Impact Players: Sindhu Explains

PV Sindhu weighs in on badminton's upcoming 15-point scoring system, highlighting its potential advantages for attacking players while acknowledging the increased physical and mental demands.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu believes the new 15-point badminton scoring system will favour attacking players.

The new format will require players to be quick and alert from the start, making it physically strenuous.

Sindhu suggests the shorter matches in the 15-point system may benefit senior badminton players.

Sindhu feels the new system will be mentally taxing, leaving less room for recovery during matches.

PV Sindhu agrees that badminton's new 15-point scoring format to be implemented next year will be "advantageous" for attacking players like her but at the same time would be "very strenuous and exhausting" as the shuttlers will have to be on their toes throughout.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) recently approved the adoption of the 15x3 scoring system and it will come into effect from January 4, 2027.

Mixed Reactions to the New Badminton Format

The new format has received a mixed response from former and current Indian players.

Sindhu, who recently took charge as the chair of the BWF's Athletes Commission, had earlier said that "the majority (of players) still feel that the 21-point system is better for badminton in terms of charm, rhythm, and tactical depth."

On Friday, Sindhu talked about the 15x3 scoring format after she lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the Thailand Open quarterfinals here.

Sindhu's Perspective on Attacking Play

Asked if the new format will be advantageous for attacking players like her, she said, "Yeah, I think it is advantageous, but you need to be quick on your feet from the beginning. You can't settle in, there is no time for you to settle in. You need to be attacking and quick on your feet from the beginning.

"It's going to be very strenuous, at the same time you have to be so alert. You know it gets exhausting at times, because you're always like everywher," she said.

Potential Benefits for Senior Players

She also felt that the 15x3 system may be good for the more senior players as the matches will tend to be shorter.

eah, I think definitely yes. For senior players, I think it would definitely help them a lot, because you know, they would want to prolong (their careers), play for the next 2-3 years more, because the game gets shorter," said the 30-year-old Indian.

Increased Mental Tax

The two-time Olympic medallist does not agree that the new system will reduce the load on the players.

"I don't think the load would be the same, because if it's 21 points, you still have that space to give those five points and then again come back. Whereas in 15 point system, you don't have that space.

"Like 7 points, and then 7 points, it's done. Mentally also, it is going to be taxing."

She said she will have to start preparing for the new scoring system in November-December this year.

"I have to start November-December looking at the tournaments and the schedule cycle, and how it is going to be, because we have some important tournaments also."