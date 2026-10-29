Olympic Medallists Sindhu, Chanu Among 12 Candidates Validated For IOA Athletes Commission Election

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu are among the 12 candidates whose nominations have been validated for the upcoming Indian Olympic Association's Athletes Commission election, set to take place on November 3.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points All 12 candidates, including Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, had their nomination papers for the IOA Athletes Commission election found valid on Thursday.

The election to choose 10 members (five men and five women) for the 20262030 term will be held on November 3.

Other prominent sportspersons in the fray include Harmanpreet Singh, Salima Tete, Kidambi Srikanth, and Bhavani Devi.

The Athletes Commission will elect 10 members from 34 electoral college members, with specific criteria for Olympic and medal-winning participation in recent major games.

Two members of the Athletes Commission shall also be made members of the IOA Executive Council.

The nomination papers of all the 12 candidates, including those of Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, for the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) Athletes Commission election were on Thursday found valid after scrutiny.

Returning Officer Sanjay K Srivastava issued the list of validly nominated candidates on Thursday. The election to choose 10 members -- five men and five women -- of the Athletes Commission for the 20262030 term will be held on November 3.

Key Candidates And Election Process

On October 22, Srivastava had issued a draft list of nominations received for the election, which contained the same 12 sportspersons.

Besides Sindhu and Chanu, the other sportspersons in the fray are men's and women's hockey captains Harmanpreet Singh and Salima Tete, shooter Swapnil Kushare, fencer Bhavani Devi, Sudha Singh and Tajinderpal Singh from athletics, former archer Bombayla Devi, shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, swimmer Sajan Prakash and Manjeet Singh from Kayaking and Canoeing.

Sindhu, Chanu and Bhavani are also members of the outgoing Athletes Commission headed by celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom.

Electoral College And Eligibility Criteria

On October 16, Srivastava had issued a list of 34 electoral college members -- two each from 17 National Sports Federations for the Athletes Commission election.

There were no representatives from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the All India Tennis Association (AITA), the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), or the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

According to Article 10.3 of the Athletes Commission Rules of the IOA ratified in September: "Only those NSF Members which have established an Athletes Commission shall be allowed to appoint their athletes' representatives through their respective Athletes Commissions."

The 10 members of the Athletes Commission will be elected from among the 34 electoral college members.

Two members -- one male and one female -- of the Athletes Commission shall be made members of the IOA Executive Council.

Six members of the Athletes Commission -- three male and three female -- should have, at the time of election, participated in at least one of the last three editions of the Olympic Games.

The remaining four elected members -- two male and two female -- should have, at the time of their election, won at least one medal in any of the last three editions of the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championship/Cup or the National Games.