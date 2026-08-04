Indian Shuttlers Secure Key Seedings At BWF World Championships

Discover how two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Asian Games gold medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have secured crucial seedings for India at the highly anticipated BWF World Championships in New Delhi.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is seeded ninth in women's singles for the BWF World Championships.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured the fifth seeding for the prestigious event.

India has seeded entries in four of the five categories, including Lakshya Sen (14th) and Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto (15th).

The BWF World Championships are scheduled to take place in New Delhi from August 17-23.

Seedings were determined by world rankings as of July 28, 2026, with the official draw set for Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was on Tuesday seeded ninth in women's singles, while the star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has been handed the fifth seeding for the upcoming BWF World Championships to be played at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here from August 17-23.

Sindhu is the current Japan Open champion, while Satwik and Chirag are the 2022 Asian Games gold medallists. India have two entries each in all the five categories of the championships with at least one seeded entry in four of the five categories.

India's Key Seeded Players

Apart from Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag, former world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen has been seeded 14th in men's singles and the mixed doubles pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto are seeded 15th.

While the players qualified for the prestigious championships based on their world rankings of April 28, 2026, the seedings were decided on the basis of world ranking on July 28, 2026.

Men's singles world champion Shi Yuqi of China and South Korea's women's singles star An Se Young are the top seeds in their respective categories. Women's singles world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan is seeded second while the third and fourth spots have gone to Wang Zhi Yi and Chen Yufei of China.

The draw for the championships will take place here on Wednesday and the final seedings could change in case any of the seeded players withdraw before that. South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae are at the top of the men's doubles seeding chart with China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning got the top billing in women's doubles. Their compatriots Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping are seeded number one in mixed doubles.