Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu expresses her strong ambition for India to clinch its historic maiden Uber Cup title in 2028, especially as the nation prepares to host the prestigious tournament alongside other major BWF events.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points PV Sindhu aims for India's first Uber Cup title in 2028, hoping to achieve this on home soil.

India will host the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup, following successful bids for the 2025 BWF World Junior Championships and 2026 BWF World Championships.

Sindhu recalls the pride of winning bronze in the 2014 Uber Cup in Delhi and envisions lifting the trophy in front of an Indian crowd.

The hosting of major tournaments like the 2028 Uber Cup is expected to inspire young Indian shuttlers.

Indian shuttlers have had a successful 2026 season, securing nine BWF World Tour titles.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is eyeing India's maiden Uber Cup title in 2028, saying she would want to go all the way if given another opportunity to play the tournament on home soil.

India's Hosting Rights For Major Badminton Events

Sindhu was part of the Indian women's team that clinched its maiden Uber Cup medal, a bronze, when the capital last hosted the tournament in 2014.

"I was proud of the bronze we won in Delhi in 2014. If I get another chance to play the Uber Cup at home, I want us to go all the way.

"I know what it meant to stand on that podium with my teammates. To lift the trophy together in front of an Indian crowd would be one of the proudest moments of my career," Sindhu said in a media release.

India were awarded the hosting rights for the 2028 Thomas and Uber Cup on Wednesday after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) successfully staged the 2025 BWF World Junior Championships in Guwahati and the 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi.

"At the World Championships in Delhi, players from other countries told me how much they enjoyed walking out to that crowd. I felt proud that my generation got to play a World Championships at home.

"In 2028, an Olympic year, young shuttlers will get to see Team India take on the world's best. I hope they leave the stands determined to earn their place on that court and play for India one day," she added.

Indian shuttlers have also enjoyed a successful 2026 season, winning a record nine BWF World Tour titles at the Super 300 level or above outside India.