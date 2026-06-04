PV Sindhu's Indonesia Open journey ends with defeat to World No. 1

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu faced another defeat against world No. 1 An Se Young at the Indonesia Open, while the men's doubles team of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun delivered a stunning upset to advance in the BWF World Tour Super 1000.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu is yet to register a win over An Se Young. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PV Sindhu suffered her second consecutive and tenth overall defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young at the Indonesia Open.

Sindhu was eliminated in the round of 16 after losing 17-21, 14-21 to the reigning Olympic champion.

Indian men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun upset a higher-ranked Malaysian duo to reach their first BWF World Tour Super 1000 quarterfinals.

Hariharan and Arjun, currently ranked 30th, previously defeated former World No. 6 pair at the India Open and were part of the Thomas Cup bronze-winning team.

In men's singles, Ayush Shetty also exited the tournament after losing his round of 16 match.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered a second successive defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young in as many weeks to bow out of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday.

Sindhu, who had also lost to the South Korean in the quarterfinals of last week's Singapore Open, showed spark but only in patches to go down 17-21, 14-21 in the round of 16 clash. The defeat extended Sindhu's losing streak against the reigning Olympic champion to 10 matches.

Indian Men's Doubles Pair Creates Upset

Meanwhile, the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun upset higher ranked Malaysian duo of Aaron Tai and Kang Khai Xing from a game down to reach their first ever BWF World Tour Super 1000 quarterfinals. Hariharan and Arjun won their round of 16 match 16-21, 21-15, 21-19. The Malaysian duo had defeated India's Satwik-Chirag pair at the All England 2026 opening round.

The Indians lost the opening game but bounced back in the second to force a decider. Though trailing the final game until 16-17, they regrouped eventually sealing the victory at 48 minutes. They next face seventh seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia.

Hariharan and Arjun, currently ranked 30th in the world, had defeated former World No. 6 and World Championship medalilsts Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia at the India Open. They were also part of the bronze medal winning Thomas Cup team this year.

In men's singles, Ayush Shetty lost to Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong 21-16, 13-21, 14-21 in the round of 16.

Sindhu's Battle Against World No. 1 An Se Young

The contest began on an even footing, with the scores locked at 10-10 midway through the opening game as Sindhu showcased glimpses of her best form and managed to put the Korean under pressure at times. She briefly edged ahead at 15-14 with some aggressive strokeplay, but An responded in trademark fashion, reeling off a series of points to take a 19-16 lead.

The Korean then won two consecutive points, including a gruelling 41-shot rally, to seal the opening game.

An carried that momentum into the second game, moving smoothly around the court and racing to a 13-6 lead. Despite finding herself on the back foot, Sindhu continued to fight for every point and narrowed the gap on a few occasions.

However, An's consistency and court coverage proved decisive as she closed out the match to advance to the quarterfinals.