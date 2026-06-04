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PV Sindhu's Indonesia Open Journey Ends With Defeat To World No. 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 04, 2026 10:26 IST

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Indian badminton star PV Sindhu faced a challenging exit from the Indonesia Open after her second successive defeat to formidable world No. 1 An Se Young, highlighting her ongoing struggle against the South Korean champion.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu suffered a second consecutive defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young at the Indonesia Open.
  • The loss occurred in the round of 16, with scores of 17-21, 14-21.
  • This extends Sindhu's losing streak against An Se Young to 10 matches.
  • Sindhu showed glimpses of strong play but An Se Young's consistency proved decisive.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered a second successive defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young in as many weeks to bow out of the Indonesia Open here on Thursday. Sindhu, who had also lost to the South Korean in the quarterfinals of last week's Singapore Open, showed spark but only in patches to go down 17-21, 14-21 in the round of 16 clash. The defeat extended Sindhu's losing streak against the reigning Olympic champion to 10 matches. The Indian is yet to register a win over An.

Sindhu's Challenge Against World No. 1 An Se Young

The contest began on an even footing, with the scores locked at 10-10 midway through the opening game as Sindhu showcased glimpses of her best form and managed to put the Korean under pressure at times. She briefly edged ahead at 15-14 with some aggressive strokeplay, but An responded in trademark fashion, reeling off a series of points to take a 19-16 lead. The Korean then won two consecutive points, including a gruelling 41-shot rally, to seal the opening game.

 

An carried that momentum into the second game, moving smoothly around the court and racing to a 13-6 lead. Despite finding herself on the back foot, Sindhu continued to fight for every point and narrowed the gap on a few occasions. However, An's consistency and court coverage proved decisive as she closed out the match to advance to the quarterfinals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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