Sindhu Advances To Japan Open Final After Chen Yufei Retirement

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has made a triumphant return to a major final, securing her spot in the Japan Open women's singles championship after Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chen Yufei retired due to injury.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points PV Sindhu advanced to the Japan Open final, marking her first final appearance in over two years.

Her opponent, Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei, retired midway through the semifinal due to a hamstring injury.

Sindhu was leading 21-19, 15-10 against world No. 4 Chen Yufei at the time of retirement.

This victory breaks a four-match losing streak against Chen Yufei for Sindhu.

Sindhu will compete for the Japan Open title against either Akane Yamaguchi or Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered her first final in more than two years after Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yufei of China retired midway through their women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Indian was leading 21-19, 15-10 when world No. 4 Chen was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury.

Sindhu's Return To Form

It will be Sindhu's first final since winning the Syed Modi International in Lucknow in 2024. She had also finished runner-up at the Malaysia Open Super 500 earlier that year. Her last major title came at the Singapore Open Super 500 in 2022.

In Sunday's summit clash, Sindhu will take on the winner of the second semifinal between Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani.

Breaking The Head-To-Head Streak

World No. 12 Sindhu had entered the contest trailing 6-8 in her head-to-head record against the fourth-seeded Chen, who had won each of their previous four meetings, including a straight-games victory at this year's Indonesia Masters.

Sindhu's last win over Chen had come in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championships, where she went on to become India's first badminton world champion.

Sindhu made a positive start, edging ahead 6-5 before opening up an 11-7 advantage at the mid-game interval. Chen fought back to draw parity at 18-18, but the Indian held her nerve to claim the opening game. Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game and had raced to a 15-10 lead before Chen was forced to retire because of the injury.