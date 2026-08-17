PV Sindhu Dominates Opening Match At BWF World Championships

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has made a strong start at the BWF World Championships, dominating her first-round match as she bids for a historic sixth medal in the prestigious badminton tournament.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu began her bid for a historic sixth BWF World Championships medal on a rousing note, outclassing Ireland's Sophia Noble in straight games to cruise into the women's singles second round.Seeded ninth, the five-time World Championships medallist Sindhu made light work of Noble, winning 21-7, 21-11.The Indian has two bronze medals, two silver medals and a gold, which she had won in 2019, to her name.A semifinal appearance at the ongoing marquee event would assure her of at least a bronze and make her the first player in World Championships history to win six medals.Only two other players have won five World Championships medals -- China's Lin Dan, who has five men's singles gold, and compatriot Zhao Yunlei, who won three mixed doubles and two women's doubles titles.
Key Points
- PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, began her BWF World Championships campaign with a dominant win.
- Sindhu defeated Ireland's Sophia Noble in straight games (21-7, 21-11) in the women's singles first round.
- The Indian shuttler is aiming to secure a historic sixth medal at the World Championships, having previously won five.
- A semi-final appearance would guarantee Sindhu at least a bronze, making her the first player to achieve six World Championships medals.
- Other Indian doubles pairs, including Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Hariharan Amsakarunan-MR Arjun, also progressed to the next round.