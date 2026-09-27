Asian Games: Sindhu Criticises Badminton Schedule And Lack Of Hawk-Eye

P V Sindhu has openly criticised the Asian Games badminton scheduling, citing insufficient recovery time due to three matches in 24 hours and the crucial absence of Hawk-Eye technology on her court.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu crashed out of the women's singles after losing to China's Chen Yu Fei of China in the quarter-finals at the Asian Games on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points PV Sindhu criticised the Asian Games badminton scheduling for forcing her to play three singles matches within 24 hours, leading to inadequate recovery.

Sindhu expressed disappointment over the absence of Hawk-Eye technology on Court 4, which resulted in disputed line calls during her crucial quarterfinal match.

The Indian shuttler emphasised the importance of recovery and proper scheduling for athlete performance in major tournaments like the Asian Games.

Sindhu indicated her intention to continue playing badminton as long as she remains injury-free and maintains her passion for the sport, keeping her options open for future Asian Games.

Ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday expressed her displeasure at playing three singles matches in a span of 24 hours, saying the cramped Asian Games badminton scheduling "was not really well organised" and does not give enough recovery time.

Sindhu was scheduled to play two matches on Saturday, with the second match ending after midnight. She then returned to the court on Sunday for her quarterfinal match against Chen Yufei of China which Sindhu lost.

"Not really, because the scheduling was not really well organised is what I feel," said Sindhu when asked if she had ever played two matches in any major championships earlier.

"We literally slept really late and then coming back in the morning (on Sunday), playing two matches in a day. Recovery is the most important priority."

Sindhu's Scheduling Concerns At Asian Games

The two-time Olympic medallist played her second round match in the afternoon of Saturday. Her third round match ended after midnight (around 1am local time on Sunday). Her quarter-final match started around 1:30pm local time on Sunday.

Asked how she prepared herself mentally to play three matches in 24 hours, Sindhu said, "It's more than mentally preparing, you need to recover. Even though you think you are doing good, physically you might not be able to go there or you might not be able to play."

"When there are long rallies, definitely yes, recovery. When you had a good thing, you would automatically (go) but your legs don't move.

"But I think apart from that it was a good game overall but it's just that the scheduling should have been a bit better."

Another Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda was also not happy with the scheduling as many players had to play more than one matches in a day.

"I will not blame my loss (in quarterfinals) to that but the scheduling could have been managed better."

Impact Of Missing Hawk-Eye Technology

Some of the line calls in Sindhu's quarterfinal match were close ones but she could not do anything as there was no provision of player challenge due to the absence of hawk eye which was installed only at show courts 1 and 2 at the Ichinomiya Gymnasium Hall. Sindhu played on Court 4.

"There were no cameras here. That was really sad. I felt that 2-3 shots were on the line. In the quarter-finals in the Asian Games, there should have been a camera is what I feel. Because these are the crucial matches."

Asked the line calls which she thought went against her unsettled her, Sindhu said, "If you get that point, it is good. You have upper hand. You are playing with the cameras, playing with reviews.

"We can challenge it or if that's your point, you have a one point advantage. Sometimes an opponent is not able to move and the shuttle falls there and the line judge gives out. And you challenge, you get a point.

"So it's an advantage in a way. In the second game, I felt 2-3 shots were clear. But the line judge, you can't do anything about it."

Sindhu's Future In Badminton

Sindhu kept it open when asked indirectly if she will continue playing in the next Asian Games.

"If I have it in me, definitely yes. I just need to stay injury-free. It's just, what's next? That's very important. Step-by-step is important.

"Yeah, definitely one year at a time. It's important that I just focus on what's next. Because you're not 20 anymore, right? You need to take care of your body, take care of everything. So it's very important.

"We'll have to pick and choose tournaments. What to do, what to play and what not to play. Because your body, taking care of your body also is important," said Sindhu who is expected to compete in the European circuit later in the year.

Asked what keeps her motivating, she said, "I have it in me the passion and the love towards sport. That keeps me going irrespective of how many medals I've got. I think that's important.

"At the end of the day, you need to love playing sport. That passion towards the sport keeps you going. And that's the only thing. If you don't have that passion, if you don't feel like going, you can't. So I still know that I have it in me. I can do it and I'm enjoying it."