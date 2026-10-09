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Sindhu's Arctic Open Journey Ends In Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: October 09, 2026 23:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton star P V Sindhu's campaign at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament concluded in the quarterfinals after a hard-fought loss to top seed Ratchanok Intanon.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu lost to top seed Ratchanok Intanon in the Arctic Open Super 500 quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Intanon defeated Sindhu in a three-game match with scores of 21-11, 19-21, 21-18, extending her head-to-head lead to 10-4.
  • Sindhu had previously beaten Japan's Riko Gunji in the second round to reach the quarterfinals.
  • India's men's doubles pair, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthi Roy, also exited the tournament in the quarterfinals later in the day.

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu fought hard before going down in three games against top seed and world No. 5 Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the USD 500,000 Arctic Open Super 500 tournament here on Friday.

Sindhu's Arctic Open Campaign Ends

Intanon beat Sindhu, seeded sixth, 21-11 19-21 21-18. The match lasted one hour and two minutes.

 

With this win, Intanon leads Sindhu 10-4 in head-to-head record.

Earlier, Sindhu saw off Japan's Riko Gunji to advance to the quarterfinals of women's singles competition.

Sindhu, the 31-year-old from Hyderabad, who won the Japan Open Super 750 title in July, notched up a 21-15 21-15 win over Gunji in the second round.

Later in the day, the men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthi Roy also crashed out, losing to Denmark's Christian Faust Kjaer and Rasmus Kjaer 13-21 14-21 in the quarterfinals.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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