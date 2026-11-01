PV Sindhu Dominates To Win Hylo Open Super 500 Crown

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, dominating the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight-game victory over Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt, boosting her World Tour Finals qualification hopes.

IMAGE: Sindhu Pv

Key Points PV Sindhu won her second title of the season at the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament on Sunday.

The double Olympic medallist defeated world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark in straight games (21-12, 21-14) in a 39-minute final.

Sindhu's victory earned her 9200 ranking points, helping her stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

The former world champion had previously won the Japan Open in July and finished as runner-up at the French Open last week.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu clinched her second title of the season, bagging the Hylo Open Super 500 tournament with a straight game win over world No. 25 Line Hojmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark here on Sunday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

A former world champion, Sindhu, who won the Japan Open in July and finished runner-up at the French Open last week, showed great control and quality in her stroke-play, while registering a dominating 21-12 21-14 win over eighth seed Line in the 39-minute summit clash of the USD 500,000 event.

The world No. 8 Indian thus grabbed 9200 ranking points to stay on track for the season-ending World Tour Finals.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will look to make it a double delight for India as he takes on Jonatan Christie in the men's singles final.

Sindhu, seeded second here, came into the final with an overwhelming 6-1 head-to-head lead against her opponent and the Danish's only win came at the 2025 Sudirman Cup Finals.

First Game Control And Strategy

Sindhu began confidently with a whipping cross-court winner, but a couple of errors allowed the Dane to stay level at 3-3.

Line tried to stretch the rallies, but Sindhu's deception and sharp net play helped her open up an 8-5 lead. A deft touch at the net, a body smash and another net error from the Dane gave Sindhu a three-point advantage at the interval.

The Indian maintained her lead at 14-11 with a well-placed push from the back of the court before producing a superb backhand winner to move to 17-12.

A miscued net shot from Line put Sindhu two points away from taking the opening game. The Indian soon earned eight game points and converted the first to take the lead.

Second Game Victory And Title Seal

Sindhu continued to dictate play in the second game, moving ahead 4-2 after the change of ends and extending her advantage to 6-3 with a series of winners into the open spaces.

Line fought back to 6-7, but sent a shot long, handing the advantage back to the Indian. Another wide return and a winner helped Sindhu stretch her lead to 10-6.

Sindhu kept building on the advantage, moving to 17-11 as the Dane continued to struggle with her net play.

An attacking return gave Sindhu six championship points, and she sealed the title when Line committed another net error.