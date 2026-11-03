Sindhu, Chanu Among 10 Elected Unopposed To IOA Athletes' Commission

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu headline the 10 sportspersons who were elected unopposed to the Indian Olympic Association's Athletes' Commission on Tuesday, marking a significant step for athlete representation in Indian sports governance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu were among 10 sportspersons elected unopposed to the IOA Athletes' Commission on Tuesday.

The unopposed election happened after former track and field athlete Sudha Singh and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth withdrew their candidatures late Monday night and on Monday, respectively.

The newly elected commission comprises five male and five female athletes, ensuring gender balance in its composition.

Members of the Athletes' Commission will gain representation in the IOA Executive Council and General Body, participating in the IOA Executive Council elections on December 5.

Elections for the chairperson, vice chairperson, and two representatives for the IOA General Body from the commission will be held later.

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu were among 10 sportspersons declared elected unopposed as members of the Athletes' Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) here on Tuesday.

With former track and field athlete Sudha Singh pulling out of the race late Monday night, there was no need to conduct the polls as just 10 candidates were left in the fray for the same number of seats.

Returning Officer Sanjay K Srivastava on Tuesday declared all the 10 candidates -- five male and five female -- to have been elected unopposed.

Key Appointments And Future Elections

Earlier on Monday, ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth withdrew his candidature.

The chairperson and vice chairperson -- one male and one female in either of the two -- of the Athletes' Commission shall be made members of the IOA Executive Council.

Two members -- one male and one female -- of the Athletes' Commission will become members of the IOA General Body with voting rights. They will take part in the IOA Executive Council elections on December 5 as Athletes' Commission representatives.

The elections for the chairperson and vice chairperson of the Athletes' Commission, as well as the two representatives for the IOA General Body will be held later.

IOA Athletes' Commission members: PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Harmanpreet Singh, Salima Tete, Swapnil Kusale, Bhavani Devi, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Bombayla Devi, Sajan Prakash and Manjeet Singh.