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PV Sindhu Advances To Singapore Open Quarterfinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 28, 2026 13:03 IST

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PV Sindhu powered her way into the Singapore Open quarterfinals, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also advanced, setting the stage for thrilling badminton action.

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Photograph: PV Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu advances to the Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament quarterfinals after a straight-game win.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progress to the men's doubles quarterfinals after a hard-fought victory.
  • Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto secure a spot in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
  • Sindhu faces a tough challenge against top seed An Se Young in the next round.

Twin Olympic medallist PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals of the USD 1,000,000 Singapore Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a straight-game win here on Thursday.

Sindhu took just 37 minutes to get the better of Riko Gunji of Japan 21-9 21-12 in her second round match.

 

Sindhu's Quarterfinal Showdown

But a stern test awaits Sindhu as she is pitted against top seed An Se Young of Korea in the last-eight round.

The fourth seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, had to sweat it out to progress to the quarterfinals, beating Chinese Taipei duo of Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan 21-15 11-21 21-18 in a contest that lasted exactly an hour.

Indian Doubles Teams Advance

Satwik and Chirag will next face Malaysia's Khai Xing Kang and Aaron Tai.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto too progressed to the quarterfinals, beating Japanese combination of Yuta Watanabe and Maya Taguchi 8-21 21-17 21-16.

They will next meet the winner of the match between Korean pair of Kim Jae Hyeon-Jang and Ha Jeong and third seeded Malaysian combination of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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