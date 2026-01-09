HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sindhu advances to Malaysia Open semis after Yamaguchi retires

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 09, 2026 11:00 IST

P V Sindhu

IMAGE: P V Sindhu won the opening game 21-11 before Akane Yamaguchi, who was wearing a knee brace, decided to pull out of the match. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals of Malaysia Open Super 1000 badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Friday after her opponent Akane Yamaguchi of Japan retired from their quarter-final game due to an injury.

Sindhu took the opening game 21-11 before the three-time World champion

and third seed Yamaguchi, who was wearing a knee brace, decided to pull out of the match. 

The win took World No 18 Sindhu's head-to-head record to 15-12 against the third-ranked Yamaguchi.

Sindhu is competing in her first tournament after returning from a prolonged injury lay-off.

In the semis, she will face the winner of the quarter-final between second seed Wang Zhiyi of China and Indonesian sixth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani.

 

Later in the day, India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri i

