PV Sindhu Secures Second Round Berth At Arctic Open; Other Indians Face Tough Challenges

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has successfully advanced to the second round of the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament in Finland, highlighting a day of mixed results for the Indian badminton contingent.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, advanced to the women's singles second round at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament.

Sindhu defeated Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in straight sets, showcasing strong form after her Asian Games quarter-final exit.

Tharun Mannepalli and Rounak Chouhan secured their spots in the men's singles main draw through qualification wins.

Other Indian players, including Unnati Hooda, Ashmita Chaliha, and Malvika Bansod, were eliminated from the tournament.

The Arctic Open is a USD 500,000 Super 500 event, attracting top badminton talent globally.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the women's singles second round, while Tharun Mannepalli and Rounak Chouhan advanced to the men's singles main draw with wins on a mixed day for India at the USD 500,000 Arctic Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

Sindhu's Dominant Performance

Former world champion Sindhu, who missed out on a medal at Asian Games after losing in the quarterfinals, beat Canada's Wen Yu Zhang 21-8, 21-11 in 28 minutes.

The 31-year-old, who won the Japan Open in July, will either face Chinese Taipei's Lin Hsiang Ti or Riko Gunji of Japan next.

Mixed Fortunes For Other Indians

However, Unnati Hooda and Ashmita Chaliha fought hard before being ousted from the tournament.

Hooda, who also reached the quarters at Asiad, lost 16-21, 21-15, 22-24 to China's Han Qian Xi, while Chaliha suffered a 7-21, 21-14, 24-26 loss to seventh seed Line Christophersen of Denmark.

Malvika Bansod, meanwhile, defeated Taiwan's Sung Shuo Yun 21-15, 14-21, 21-14 to enter the main draw but couldn't get past veteran Scottish player Kirsty Gilmour, going down 18-21 13-21 in 40 minutes in the round of 32.

Qualifiers Make Their Mark

In qualification round, Mannepalli defeated second seed Julien Carraggi of Belgium 21-12, 19-21, 21-13. He will meet Denmark's Magnus Johannesen in the main draw.

Chouhan outlasted Daniil Dubovenko of Israel 18-21, 21-17, 21-19. He will face China's Weng Hong Yang.

However, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj bowed out after losing 11-21, 21-16, 9-21 to Germany's Yvonne Li.

India's Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu and Pochana Arjun Reddy lost 9-21, 16-21 to Finland's Juha Honkanen and Jesper Paul.

In main draw, India's Ishaan Bhatnagar and Shruti Mishra lost 2-21, 6-21 to Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.