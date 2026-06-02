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Sindhu advances at Indonesia Open, back in top 10 after 954 days

By REDIFF SPORTS
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Last updated on: June 02, 2026 12:45 IST

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India's PV Sindhu advanced to the Indonesia Open pre-quarterfinals with a 25-23, 21-16 win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan on Tuesday. 

Sindhu now has a 21-0 head-to-head lead over Ongbamrungphan.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu now has a 21-0 head-to-head lead over Ongbamrungphan. Photograph: X

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu moved into the Round of 16 at the Indonesia Open after defeating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 25-23, 21-16 in their second-round encounter in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Key Points

  • PV Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan in straight games to advance to the second round of the Indonesia Open.
  • Kidambi Srikanth suffered an early exit, losing to Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the first round.
  • Malvika Bansod was defeated by Pornpawee Chochuwong in the first round.
  • The men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun progressed to the second round.

Sindhu now has a 21-0 head-to-head lead over Ongbamrungphan.

With this victory, two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu is now back in the Top-10 of the latest BWF Women’s Singles rankings after moving up a rung.

Busanan came back from 6-12 down to up 12-12 but Sindhu held on win crucial points and the match to advance to the pre-quarter-finals.

Sindhu's Hard-Fought Victory

Sindhu was made to work hard by Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a 51-minute women's singles round of 32 contest of the Super 1000 badminton tournament.

The Indian came out all guns blazing to edge a closely fought opening game before carrying the momentum into the second to complete a straight-game win.

The unseeded Indian is now likely to face reigning Olympic champion and world No. 1 An Se-young, who she had lost to in the quarter-finals in Singapore last week. Sindhu has a dismal 0-9 head to head record against An.

Srikanth's Early Exit and Other Results

However, it was a disappointing day for Srikanth, who bowed out after a 19-21, 15-21 defeat to Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the men's singles opening round.

Malvika Bansod too made a first round exit. She was outclassed by seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Thai shuttler dominated throughout to register a 21-12, 21-10 victory.

The men's doubles pair Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun progressed to the second round with a convincing 21-18, 21-10 win over the higher-ranked Malaysian combination of Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong.

Later in the day, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Lakshya Sen and the mixed doubles combine of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will be seen in action.

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