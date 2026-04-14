HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Sindarov wins Candidates, sets up World title clash against Gukesh

Sindarov wins Candidates, sets up World title clash against Gukesh

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 23:12 IST

x

Javokhir Sindarov

IMAGE: Javokhir Sindarov stormed to victory in the Candidates Tournament to set up a World Championship match against India's D Gukesh. Photograph: Niki Riga/FIDE

Key Points

  • Javokhir Sindarov won six of his 13 games without losing any in a dominant performance never seen at the Candidates.
  • Sindarov moved to 9.5 points, two clear of second-placed Giri on 7.5.
  • Gukesh won the World title in 2024, defeating China's Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of their match.

Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov clinched victory in the Candidates Tournament with a round to spare on Tuesday, drawing with Dutchman Anish Giri to set up a World Championship match against India's D Gukesh.

The 20-year-old stormed through the event in Cyprus, winning six of his 13 games and losing none in a dominant performance never seen at the Candidates.

Sindarov moved to 9.5 points, two clear of second-placed Giri on 7.5 after the Dutchman failed to convert a winning position against China's Wei Yi in the previous round.

The tournament had been seen as a possible last opportunity for the old guard to mount another challenge for the world title, but Americans Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura never seriously threatened.

Gukesh won the title in 2024, defeating China's Ding Liren in the 14th and final game of their match. Ding had himself become champion by beating Ian Nepomniachtchi after Magnus Carlsen, the five-time champion who remains world number one, relinquished the crown, citing a lack of motivation.

While Sindarov's breakthrough and the broader rise of a younger generation are likely to fuel fresh speculation about a Carlsen comeback, the Norwegian has said he has no intention of returning to the classical world championship cycle.

 

A precise date and a venue for the World Championship match have yet to be announced.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Aarit Kapil, 10, youngest Indian to hold an IM norm
Aarit Kapil, 10, youngest Indian to hold an IM norm
Candidates Chess: R Vaishali Loses To Jiner Zhu; Sindarov Set For Title
Candidates Chess: R Vaishali Loses To Jiner Zhu; Sindarov Set For Title
Indian-Origin Bodhana Sivanandan Is UK's No. 1 Women's Chess Player
Indian-Origin Bodhana Sivanandan Is UK's No. 1 Women's Chess Player
Haaland makes bold move, invests in Norway Chess
Haaland makes bold move, invests in Norway Chess
Underwater chess! The game gets a thrilling twist
Underwater chess! The game gets a thrilling twist

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Divine Moment: PM Modi Immersed in Mahishasura Mardini Stotram at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple0:25

Divine Moment: PM Modi Immersed in Mahishasura Mardini...

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors7:17

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors

PM Modi holds an electrifying roadshow in Dehradun 3:27

PM Modi holds an electrifying roadshow in Dehradun

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO