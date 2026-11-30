Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov has taken a crucial 3-2 lead against defending champion D Gukesh in the World Chess Championship after Gukesh faltered in the fifth game, setting the stage for an intense battle in the remaining nine games.

IMAGE: The defeat marks the first loss for D Gukesh in the championship, with the previous four games ending in draws. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov secured his first victory against defending champion D Gukesh in the fifth game of the World Chess Championship on Sunday.

Gukesh made a decisive error on the 31st move, miscalculating a queen exchange and leading to a hopeless rook-and-pawn endgame.

Sindarov now holds a 3-2 lead in the 14-game championship, with nine games remaining.

Gukesh attributed his mistake to time trouble and not recalling his opening preparation for the Reti Opening.

The sixth game is scheduled for Monday, offering Gukesh an opportunity to bounce back in the finely poised $2.5 million championship.

Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov drew first blood in the World Chess Championship, defeating defending champion D Gukesh in the fifth game after the Indian faltered with a queen move in Geneva on Sunday.

Sindarov maintained the pressure and capitalised on Gukesh's error on the 31st move, when the Indian miscalculated at a crucial juncture and slipped into a hopeless rook-and-pawn endgame.

Sindarov now leads the 14-game championship 3-2, with nine games remaining.

Game Dynamics And Gukesh's Error

The Reti Opening was Sindarov's choice, and Gukesh found himself on the back foot in the middlegame as white enjoyed better central control and more room to manoeuvre.

Gukesh was in a difficult position and had to spend considerable time to stay afloat.

However, the Indian fought back doggedly, and the game appeared to be heading for another draw as he managed to neutralise much of Sindarov's advantage.

The defining moment came after both players had exchanged all their minor pieces, with Sindarov posing a relatively modest problem in Gukesh's attempt to equalise comfortably.

With just a few minutes left before the first time control of 40 moves in two hours, Gukesh made a decisive error by going for a queen exchange, leaving himself with a difficult endgame to defend.

Sindarov immediately sensed an opportunity. With a 10-minute advantage on the clock, the Uzbek calculated the ensuing position accurately, picking off a kingside pawn before following it up with a pawn sacrifice that cleared his path to victory. The game lasted 47 moves.

Gukesh Reflects On Time Trouble

Gukesh later admitted that he had paid the "punishment" for spending too much time in the opening and subsequently getting caught in time trouble.

"Yeah, for sure. Mistakes usually happen because of a lot of reasons. I also spent a lot of time in the opening. I didn't know my stuff...so, it made sense (to spend more time in the opening). But, yeah, I did get the punishment," said Gukesh at the post-game press conference.

"It was a pretty challenging game. I spent a lot of time in the opening. I couldn't really recall my prep (preparation). I though I equalised (in the middle game) but probably around the time trouble, I blundered somewhere," he added.

On the queen exchange that gave Sindarov a decisive advantage, Gukesh said he could have opted for a different move but was hampered by time trouble.

"I just thought at that point that it (Qd2) was just completely fine. In place of Qd2, I could have played something else, but yeah not too comfortable a game," he said.

Gukesh also said he was caught off guard by the opening.

"I wasn't expecting this line. Just trying to recall my notes and make a choice."

Sindarov's Perspective And Championship Outlook

Sindarov described the encounter as a tough one but was pleased to have finally found a favourable line.

"I am happy...it was a good line for today's game. The game was really hard but in time trouble my opponent made a mistake," said Sindarov.

"After Qd2 blunder, I was 100 per cent sure I was winning because I had calculated everything there. It was really a big mistake (by Gukesh) because of time trouble," he added.

The defeat will serve as a wake-up call for Gukesh, who had held his own through the first four games, all of which ended in draws.

Sindarov, meanwhile, has made a strong statement, and the onus is now on Gukesh to bounce back and revive his title defence.

The Indian had won the world championship crown two years ago by defeating China's Ding Liren.

There are still nine classical games to go, giving Gukesh ample opportunity to turn the contest around. Even if the match is level after 14 games, the title will be decided through tiebreaks under faster time controls.

The $2.5 million world championship is now finely poised, with Sindarov having seized the initiative after his first victory. But Gukesh has shown time and again that he is capable of fighting back from difficult positions.

The sixth game will be played on Monday, followed by a rest day before the next three games.