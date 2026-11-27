Defending champion D Gukesh's meticulous opening preparation proved a significant challenge for challenger Javokhir Sindarov in the third game of the World Chess Championship, leading to an intense draw and highlighting the strategic depth of the ongoing match.

Key Points Challenger Javokhir Sindarov admitted being out-prepared by defending champion D Gukesh in the third game of the World Chess Championship.

Gukesh's opening preparation, particularly the move 5...Be7, surprised Sindarov, who spent considerable time navigating the position.

Despite Gukesh's opening advantage, the game ended in a draw, keeping the scores tied at 1.5-1.5 after three consecutive draws.

Both players acknowledged the high quality of chess and the pressure in every game of the 14-game match.

The match will resume after the first rest day on Friday, with the fourth game scheduled for Saturday.

Challenger Javokhir Sindarov admitted he was out-prepared by defending champion D Gukesh in the third game of the World Chess Championship here, as the Indian's opening preparation put the Uzbek under pressure.

With the scores tied at 1.5-1.5 after three consecutive draws, Sindarov acknowledged that Gukesh, who was playing with Black pieces in Game 3, had caught him off guard with his preparation in the opening.

Sindarov's Surprise At Gukesh's Preparation

"Today my opponent was really well prepared. We checked this move 5...Be7, but not that deep. I was surprised. I thought I got a very good position, but my opponent was really well prepared.

"I was just trying to find some chances because I was playing as White. In the endgame, I started to understand that the position was completely equal, and in the time trouble I was really very close to missing something. But I'm happy that I defended very well", Sindarov said in the post game press conference.

For the first time in the match, Gukesh was seen blitzing out his opening moves while Sindarov, playing with White, remained glued to his chair, spending considerable time trying to navigate the position.

Gukesh's Comfort And Strategic Insight

"I knew the position was already pretty much equal, but it's still a little bit of an ugly structure for Black. So I knew it would be a game, but I felt pretty comfortable in the sense that I had a lot more time, and I knew some of the plans in this structure," noted Gukesh.

The Indian said he was comfortable with the position but acknowledged that Sindarov's counterplay briefly threatened to make things uncomfortable.

"My bishop is kind of offside, and my rook is on a4, it's doing a good job, but if kingside action starts, my pieces are not perfectly placed for the action. Maybe there are more options to hold, but I thought what I did was pretty important, because otherwise I felt it was getting unpleasant," Gukesh said about the counterplay his opponent found.

Challenger's Struggle And Champion's Confidence

Sindarov admitted it had been a difficult day at the board, with Gukesh seemingly knowing his preparation until around the 15th move.

"Today, it was a little bit of a hard day for me. My opponent was really prepared very well, and I think until move 15 he knew everything. I spent a lot of time in the opening.

"Maybe I need to play some moves faster. But I'm just trying to find some chances, and maybe some other moves were better, which I saw, but still, in general, I'm happy with my game. I will try to take a rest and we'll prepare for the next game, but I'll try to enjoy the match", the challenger said.

Gukesh, on the other hand, felt the game had been interesting despite the opening advantage not translating into a win.

"It was super interesting. After the opening, it felt like it was not going to be very interesting, but as usual with both of us, we always find some way to create chances.

"I think it was most stressful for him, because I always had enough time on the clock, so it was not too stressful for me. But it was a little stressful when he had about 7 seconds for the last move. That was stressful. But other than that, it was all good", the Indian ace said.

Gukesh also credited his team for the opening preparation.

"I'm pretty happy with how the opening went, and a lot of credit to my team, who prepared this line".

Match Dynamics And Future Games

On the pressure of three successive draws, Sindarov said he was not thinking too much about the scores, while Gukesh felt there was still a long way to go in the 14-game contest.

"There is always pressure in every game of the match. Three draws sound like a big thing, but it's in the context of 14 games, so we're not even anywhere close to halfway. It's a long match. We are both trying, we are both playing good chess, and we are both strong opponents, so it's not easy to win a game whenever you want to," Gukesh said.

"We try to create chances and make the most out of them, but so far none of us really got too many big chances. And it's also a good thing that we're playing. It usually means that we are playing good chess. The quality is high" the world champion observed.

The match will resume after the first rest day on Friday, with the fourth game scheduled for Saturday.