Simranpreet is ISSF World Cup Final champion!

IMAGE: India's Simranpreet Kaur Brar is flanked by Qianxun Yao and Doreen Vinnekamp after winning gold in the women's 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Young Simranpreet Kaur Brar overcame a challenging field to win the women's 25m pistol gold at the ISSF World Cup Final in Doha on Sunday.

Simranpreet, whose father left his government job to support his daughter, did her parents proud with biggest achievement of her career by shooting a superb 41 in the final, equalling the World junior record in the process.

The other Indian to qualify for the eight-shooter final, Esha Singh finished seventh. Double Olympic bronze medallist Manu Bhaker could not make the final after finishing ninth in the qualification round with a score of 581.

In the qualification round 21-year-old Simranpreet, who had won a silver at the World Cup in Lima earlier this year, shot 585, while Esha tallied 585 to finish fifth and fourth respectively and make the final.

Simranpreet began slowly, missing three targets in the first series of five shots to slip to eighth, and last, position.

She rallied thereafter and fired three perfect 5s in the competition to go past China's ace shooter and reigning 10m air pistol world champion Yao Qianxun, who finished a distant second with 36 points. Former world champion Doreen Vennekamp of Germany took the bronze.

Sift Kaur Samra in the women's 3P shot 584 in her relay to finish 10th and failing to qualify for the final.

Earlier in the day, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3-positions event.