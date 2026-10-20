India Shines In Women's 200m T12 At Asian Para Games

Indian para-athletes Simran and Tejalben Damor showcased exceptional talent at the Asian Para Games, with Simran securing a record-breaking gold in the women's 200m T12 event and Tejalben earning a bronze.

Photographs: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

Key Points Sprinter Simran clinched a maiden gold medal and set a new Games record in the women's 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday.

Compatriot Tejalben Damor, making her debut, secured a bronze medal in the same 200m T12 competition.

Simran, a 2024 Paris Paralympics bronze medallist, is on a comeback trail with a new guide and faced pre-race dietary challenges.

Simran had won a silver in the 2023 Hangzhou edition of the Games in this event and will next be seen in the 100m competition.

Tejalben Damor, who will compete in the 400m, expressed strong determination despite financial struggles, aiming for more medals.

Seasoned sprinter Simran created a new Games record to clinch her maiden gold medal at the Asian Para Games, while compatriot Tejalben Damor fetched a bronze as India dominated the women's 200m T12 competition here on Tuesday.

Simran clocked 24.80sec, finishing ahead of Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 25.02sec. Tejalben, making her debut at the continental showpiece, was third at 25.23sec.

T12 classification covers athletes with moderate visual impairment.

Simran's Comeback And Challenges

The 26-year-old Simran, who won a bronze in the 2024 Paris Paralympics, is on a comeback trail with her new guide Shivam after her previous guide Umar Saifi was banned for a doping violation.

"Even the Asian record (24.46sec) is in my name and the target was to touch that. But my body was not feeling good, in fact, it felt tight because the recovery has not been great. I was very tired after my heat race.

"The trouble is that I am a vegetarian and what we have here predominantly is sea food. The vegetarian food that we are getting is mostly dal-chawal," she said, revealing the pre-race challenges.

"It's a problem but I am trying to overcome this somehow. Hopefully it will be okay. Otherwise, we Indians can run on willpower too," she quipped.

Future Prospects And Tejalben's Debut

Simran had won a silver in the 2023 Hangzhou edition of the Games in this event. She will next be seen in the 100m competition in which she won a silver in the previous Games.

The 24-year-old Tejalben will be competing in the 400m competition.

"I have come here with lot of hope and determination because my circumstances have not been the easiest. My parents have struggled financially for most of their lives and I would even die to get a medal.

"My next race is 400m and that is my best event and this medal has given me lot of confidence for that event," said Tejalben.