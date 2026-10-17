Simran replaces Bhavina as India's Para Games flag bearer

Sprinter Simran Sharma has stepped in as India's flag bearer for the Para Asian Games opening ceremony, replacing table tennis star Bhavina Patel to ensure she receives crucial rest before her upcoming quarter-final match.

IMAGE: Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Sprinter Simran Sharma replaced Bhavina Patel as India's flag bearer for the Para Asian Games opening ceremony on Saturday.

The change was made to allow table tennis player Bhavina Patel sufficient rest before her quarter-final match on October 19.

The Paralympic Committee of India cited the nearly six-hour round trip to the venue as physically demanding for wheelchair athlete Patel.

Para Athletics head coach Satyanarayana emphasised the importance of Patel's rest and recovery ahead of her crucial contest on Monday.

Pramod Bhagat remains a flag bearer, while Patel has won two medals in para table tennis at the 2018 and 2023 editions.

Sprinter Simran Sharma on Saturday replaced Bhavina Patel as India's flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Para Asian Games so that the table tennis player is adequate rested ahead of her quarterfinal on October 19.

Reason For The Change

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) had earlier named shuttler Pramod Bhagat and Patel as flag bearers for Sunday's opening ceremony.

"The decision has been taken to ensure that Bhavina, a wheelchair athlete, has sufficient time to rest and prepare for her crucial quarter-final. The journey to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be physically demanding and leave her with limited time to recover ahead of the match," said a PCI statement.

Ensuring Athlete Well-being

Para Athletics head coach Satyanarayana said he did not want to take any chances with Bhavina's rest and recovery ahead of Monday's quarterfinal.

"Bhavina has her quarter-final match on October 19, and it is important that she gets adequate rest and recovery ahead of this crucial contest. As a wheelchair athlete, travelling to and from the venue takes nearly six hours, which would be demanding and leave her with limited time to recover.

"Keeping her well-being and competition schedule in mind, we felt it was important to make this change. Our priority is to ensure that our athletes get the rest they need and are fully prepared to give their best when they compete," said Satyanarayana.

Achievements Of Flag Bearers

Bhagat, one of India's most decorated para badminton players, has won six Asian Para Games medals between 2014 and 2023, including two gold and four bronze.

Patel won two medals in para table tennis at the 2018 and 2023 editions, one silver and one bronze.