Sikkim's Tsomgo XCM mountain cycling race, flagged off by Sports Minister Raju Basnet, showcases the state's challenging Himalayan terrain and promotes adventure sports and healthy living.

Key Points Sikkim Sports Minister Raju Basnet flagged off the third edition of the Tsomgo XCM mountain cycling race on Sunday.

Approximately 50 cyclists from Sikkim and West Bengal are participating in the 45-km race from MG Marg to Tsomgo Lake.

The race, organised by the Cycling Association of Sikkim, features a challenging terrain with a total elevation gain of 2,103 metres and a maximum altitude of 3,743 metres.

The event aims to promote cycling, encourage a healthy lifestyle among youth, and highlight Sikkim's potential as a mountain biking and adventure sports destination.

Sikkim Sports Minister Raju Basnet on Sunday flagged off the Tsomgo XCM mountain cycling race at the MG Marg here.

Sikkim Hosts Challenging Mountain Cycling Event

Around 50 cyclists from Sikkim and West Bengal are competing on the challenging Himalayan terrain in the third edition of the Tsomgo XCM mountain cycling race, covering a 45-km route from MG Marg here to Tsomgo Lake.

Organised by the Cycling Association of Sikkim, the competition was held in two categories - Masters and Elite - and tested the endurance, technical skills and physical fitness of cyclists in high-altitude mountain terrain.

The race featured a total elevation gain of 2,103 metres and reached a maximum altitude of 3,743 metres, making it a gruelling test of stamina and mountain biking skills.

Tashi Chopel Bhutia, joint secretary of the Cycling Association of Sikkim, said the event was organised to promote cycling in the state and encourage young people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

Basnet congratulated the association on organising the event and extended his best wishes to all participants.

He said that the initiative aimed to promote cycling as a sporting activity, nurture young talent and raise awareness about health and fitness, while showcasing Sikkim's potential as an emerging destination for mountain biking and adventure sports.

The race was organised with support from Sikkim Police and other stakeholders.