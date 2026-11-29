The third 'Sikkim Soldierathon' recently showcased an inspiring display of community spirit and physical endurance, achieving a national record with nearly 44 per cent female participation among its 3,800 runners.

Key Points The third 'Sikkim Soldierathon' on Sunday attracted nearly 3,800 participants.

Women constituted almost 44 per cent of the runners, marking the highest female participation in any Indian marathon.

The event, themed 'Run with Soldiers, Run for Soldiers', included 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km races, plus a new 10-km team race.

Winners Himanshu Negi and Anjuli Subba received Rs 50,000 each for the 21-km race.

Organisers honoured a 79-year-old marathoner, three runners with disabilities, and donated an artificial leg to a former Army porter.

Nearly 3,800 people took part in the third edition of the 'Sikkim Soldierathon' on Sunday, with women accounting for almost 44 per cent of participants, the highest for any marathon in the country, organisers said.

Record Participation And Community Spirit

A total of 3,796 runners, including 1,667 women, took part in the event held at Paljor Stadium under the theme 'Run with Soldiers, Run for Soldiers', they said.

The event, organised by the Indian Army's Black Cat Division and Sikkim Manipal University, featured races of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. It also included a 10-km team race for the first time, with five runners, including at least one woman, in each team.

Major General Ashish Negi, head of the Black Cat Division, Sikkim Police DGP Akshay Sachdeva, Manipal Foundation CEO Harinarayan Sharma and Sikkim Manipal University Vice-Chancellor Murlidhar V Pai were among those present.

Himanshu Negi of the Indian Army won the men's 21-km race, while Anjuli Subba won the women's category. Both received cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each.

The organisers also honoured 79-year-old marathon runner Rajendra Singh, who completed his 158th marathon, and recognised three runners with disabilities -- Om Sharma, Suvankar Shome and Kharka Bahadur Chettri. Team Kalimpong United Runners won the 10-km team race.

Sikkim Manipal University donated an artificial leg to Ratana Vishwakarma, a resident of Kupup. He had worked as a porter for the Army before losing his leg to frostbite in 2019.