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Sikkim Chief Minister Praises Indian Women's Hockey Team For Asian Games Gold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 02, 2026 21:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Indian Women's Hockey Team has clinched a historic gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, earning widespread praise, including from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • The Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
  • Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt congratulations to the victorious team.
  • The team achieved a thrilling 1-0 victory over China in the final match.
  • CM Tamang lauded their determination, teamwork, and fighting spirit as exemplary.
  • This historic triumph is celebrated as a testament to the hard work and resilience of Indian women in sports.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday congratulated the Indian Women's hockey team on winning the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire team for bringing glory to the nation," he said in a post on X.

 

Tamang said that it is a moment of immense pride as the Indian Women's hockey team clinches the gold medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 1-0 victory over China.

"Their determination, teamwork, and fighting spirit have once again showcased the strength of Indian women in sports," the Sikkim CM said, adding that this historic triumph is a celebration of hard work, resilience, and the high spirit of our champions.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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