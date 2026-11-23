Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauded the discipline and focus of archers at the 4th NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2026, where local hero Tarundeep Rai secured a bronze medal, showcasing the state's sporting prowess.

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Key Points Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the closing ceremony of the 4th NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2026 on Monday.

Local archer and Padma Shri awardee Tarundeep Rai clinched a bronze medal in the men's recurve event.

The Chief Minister highlighted archery as a sport demanding patience, concentration, and consistency, reflecting the spirit of the sport.

The tournament, organised by the Archery Association of India, is being held from November 21 to 30, featuring archers from across the country.

Winners in various categories included Dhiraj Bommadevara, Bhargavi Vargishkumar Bhagora, Priyansh, and Kumud Saini.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday attended the closing ceremony of the senior medal matches of the 4th NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament 2026 at Khel Gaon, Reshithang, where local archer Tarundeep Rai clinched bronze in the men's recurve event.

Tamang presented traditional khadas and mementos to the winners of the senior recurve and compound categories.

Chief Minister's Address

In a social media post, the chief minister said he was delighted to attend the closing ceremony and meet Padma Shri awardee Rai and several reputed archers from across the country.

"Their discipline, precision, focus and unwavering determination truly reflect the spirit of archery," he said.

Tamang said archery was not merely a sport of strength, but also one of patience, concentration and consistency, where every shot demanded complete focus and confidence.

He congratulated the organisers, participating archers and coaches for making the tournament a memorable sporting event and wished the athletes continued success.

"May the spirit of the bow and arrow continue to inspire our young sporting talents," he said.

Senior Category Winners

In the senior recurve men's category, Dhiraj Bommadevara of Services Sports Control Board secured first place, followed by Atanu Das of Petroleum Sports Control Board (PSCB). Sikkim's Tarundeep Rai finished third.

In the recurve women's event, Gujarat's Bhargavi Vargishkumar Bhagora emerged champion, while Deepika Kumari of PSCB finished second and Ankita Bhakat of Jharkhand third.

Delhi's Priyansh won the senior compound men's title, with Rajat Chauhan of All India Police Sports Control Board finishing second and Abhishek Verma of Delhi third.

In the compound women's category, Kumud Saini of Delhi claimed the gold, followed by Maharashtra's Purva Bokade and Uttar Pradesh's Sandiya.

Tournament Details And Future Events

The tournament, organised by the Archery Association of India in association with the Sikkim Archery Association, is being held from November 21 to 30, bringing together archers from across the country in senior, junior and sub-junior categories.

The competition will continue at Khel Gaon, Reshithang, with junior and sub-junior events scheduled over the coming days.

The event was also attended by Minister Sonam Lama and area MLA Kala Rai.