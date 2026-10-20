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Rahman Takes Early Lead At PGTI Qualifying School

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 20, 2026 20:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bangladesh's golf star Siddikur Rahman has taken an early lead in the PGTI Qualifying School in Ahmedabad, firing a three-under 69 on Tuesday, as aspiring golfers compete for coveted cards for the 2026-27 season.

Key Points

  • Siddikur Rahman leads the first round of the PGTI Qualifying School with a three-under 69 on Tuesday.
  • Four Indian golfers, including Arindam Sudan and Arin Ahuja, are tied for second place with scores of 70.
  • Rahman, a 41-year-old multiple international and seven-time PGTI winner, recorded five birdies and two bogeys in his opening round.
  • The top 80 players will make the cut after round two, with the top 48 earning full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season after round four.

Bangladesh's Siddikur Rahman fired a three-under 69 to emerge as the first-round leader in the final stage of the PGTI Qualifying School here on Tuesday.

Four golfers were tied for second place with scores of 70. This group included Indians Arindam Sudan, Chetan Baisoya, Sumit Kotwal, and amateur Arin Ahuja.

 

Rahman's Strong Start

The 41-year-old Rahman, a winner of multiple international titles and a seven-time winner on the PGTI tour, put together five birdies and two bogeys in his opening round effort.

The top 80 players (+ ties) out of a total field of 123 golfers will make the cut after round two of the Final Qualifying Stage. At the end of round four, the top 48 players will earn their full cards for the 2026-27 PGTI season.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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