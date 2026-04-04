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Shyam Sunder Swami Wins Bronze in Thrilling Playoff at World Archery Para Series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 04, 2026 11:35 IST

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Indian archer Shyam Sunder Swami secured a bronze medal at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok after a thrilling playoff victory against teammate Rakesh Kumar, showcasing India's strength in para archery.

Photograph: AAI/X

Photograph: AAI/X

Key Points

  • Shyam Sunder Swami won a bronze medal for India in the compound men's individual event at the World Archery Para Series.
  • Swami defeated fellow Indian archer and Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rakesh Kumar in a closely contested playoff.
  • Rakesh Kumar finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match to Swami in a tie-break.
  • Anjum Tanwar also finished fourth in the W1 women's individual event, losing her bronze medal match.
  • The Bangkok meet followed the Asia Cup first leg, where India secured 10 medals.

Shyam Sunder Swami secured a bronze medal for India after edging past senior teammate and Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rakesh Kumar in a closely-fought playoff at the World Archery Para Series here.

Swami prevailed 143 (10*) to 143 (9) in the bronze medal match of the compound men's individual event, with the contest being decided on a tie-break after both archers were locked at identical scores.

 

A mixed team bronze winner at Paris Paralympics, Rakesh ended his campaign in fourth place following the heartbreak in the shoot-off.

In the W1 women's individual event, Anjum Tanwar also finished fourth after going down 2-6 in her bronze medal match against an opponent from the Republic of Korea.

The Bangkok meet follows the Asia Cup first leg held recently at the same venue, where India delivered a strong showing with a haul of 10 medals -- two gold, four silver and four bronze.

However, India had to settle for second place behind Kazakhstan, who topped the standings with three gold and one bronze medal.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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