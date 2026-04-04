Shyam Sunder Swami Wins Bronze in Thrilling Playoff at World Archery Para Series

Indian archer Shyam Sunder Swami secured a bronze medal at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok after a thrilling playoff victory against teammate Rakesh Kumar, showcasing India's strength in para archery.

Photograph: AAI/X

Key Points Shyam Sunder Swami won a bronze medal for India in the compound men's individual event at the World Archery Para Series.

Swami defeated fellow Indian archer and Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rakesh Kumar in a closely contested playoff.

Rakesh Kumar finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match to Swami in a tie-break.

Anjum Tanwar also finished fourth in the W1 women's individual event, losing her bronze medal match.

The Bangkok meet followed the Asia Cup first leg, where India secured 10 medals.

Shyam Sunder Swami secured a bronze medal for India after edging past senior teammate and Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rakesh Kumar in a closely-fought playoff at the World Archery Para Series here.

Swami prevailed 143 (10*) to 143 (9) in the bronze medal match of the compound men's individual event, with the contest being decided on a tie-break after both archers were locked at identical scores.

A mixed team bronze winner at Paris Paralympics, Rakesh ended his campaign in fourth place following the heartbreak in the shoot-off.

In the W1 women's individual event, Anjum Tanwar also finished fourth after going down 2-6 in her bronze medal match against an opponent from the Republic of Korea.

The Bangkok meet follows the Asia Cup first leg held recently at the same venue, where India delivered a strong showing with a haul of 10 medals -- two gold, four silver and four bronze.

However, India had to settle for second place behind Kazakhstan, who topped the standings with three gold and one bronze medal.