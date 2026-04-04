Shyam Sunder Swami Wins Bronze in Thrilling Playoff at World Archery Para Series

Indian archer Shyam Sunder Swami secured a bronze medal at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok after a thrilling playoff victory against teammate Rakesh Kumar, showcasing India's strength in para archery.
Key Points
- Shyam Sunder Swami won a bronze medal for India in the compound men's individual event at the World Archery Para Series.
- Swami defeated fellow Indian archer and Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rakesh Kumar in a closely contested playoff.
- Rakesh Kumar finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match to Swami in a tie-break.
- Anjum Tanwar also finished fourth in the W1 women's individual event, losing her bronze medal match.
- The Bangkok meet followed the Asia Cup first leg, where India secured 10 medals.
Shyam Sunder Swami secured a bronze medal for India after edging past senior teammate and Paris Paralympic bronze medalist Rakesh Kumar in a closely-fought playoff at the World Archery Para Series here.
Swami prevailed 143 (10*) to 143 (9) in the bronze medal match of the compound men's individual event, with the contest being decided on a tie-break after both archers were locked at identical scores.
A mixed team bronze winner at Paris Paralympics, Rakesh ended his campaign in fourth place following the heartbreak in the shoot-off.
In the W1 women's individual event, Anjum Tanwar also finished fourth after going down 2-6 in her bronze medal match against an opponent from the Republic of Korea.
The Bangkok meet follows the Asia Cup first leg held recently at the same venue, where India delivered a strong showing with a haul of 10 medals -- two gold, four silver and four bronze.
However, India had to settle for second place behind Kazakhstan, who topped the standings with three gold and one bronze medal.