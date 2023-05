IMAGE: India's Sameer Verma beat Taiwan's Su Li Yang for the title. Photograph: BWF/Twitter

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma emerged victorious in men's singles competition at the 2023 Slovenia Open beating Su Li Yang while the duo of Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy bagged silver in the mixed doubles event in Maribor, Slovenia.

Verma beat his Taiwanese opponent 21-18, 21-14.

Kapoor and Reddy beat Denmark's Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch 21-15, 21-19 in the semi-finals but lost to Jesper Toft and Clara Gravesen, also from Denmark, 12-21, 13-21 in the summit showdown on Sunday.