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'Every student matters': Shubman Gill's heartfelt appeal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: July 23, 2026 22:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill has publicly appealed for compassion and mutual respect, advocating for students' interests amidst widespread protests against repeated exam paper leaks across the country.

Shubman Gill

Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill appealed for compassion and mutual respect amidst student protests.
  • He highlighted the importance of students' interests and their future.
  • Gill expressed respect for young people peacefully voicing their concerns.
  • He stressed education's role in nation-building and called for empathy.
  • The appeal comes against the backdrop of ongoing exam paper leak protests.

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday appealed for compassion, mutual respect and keeping students' interests at the forefront amid the ongoing student protests against repeated exam paper leaks.

Shubman Gill's Message To Students

In a message posted on his Instagram story, Gill said the younger generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the country's future. "As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to," Gill wrote.

 

The 26-year-old said he respected young people who chose to express their views peacefully across the country. "I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," he said.

Without referring to any specific protest or political issue, Gill stressed the importance of education in nation-building and called for empathy while dealing with students' concerns. "Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. "For India's future," Gill wrote to conclude.

Gill's remarks have come against the backdrop of ongoing student protests in parts of the country.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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