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British Masters: Indian Golfers Face Delays As Rain Disrupts Opening Day

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 28, 2026 11:53 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how persistent rain and storms severely disrupted the opening day of the Husqvarna British Masters, leaving Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu awaiting their tee-off amidst early leader Tom McKibbin's strong start.

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points

  • Persistent rain and storms severely disrupted the opening day of the Husqvarna British Masters at The Belfry.
  • Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu were unable to tee off due to repeated suspensions of play.
  • Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin emerged as the early leader, reaching five-under through 13 holes before play was suspended again.
  • The opening day experienced multiple weather-related stoppages, including a four-hour and 10-minute delay due to flooded bunkers.
  • Englishman Joe Dean and Spain's Nacho Elvira are close behind McKibbin, both at four-under with incomplete rounds.

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Yuvraj Sandhu were forced to wait for their opening rounds as persistent rain and storms severely disrupted the first day of the Husqvarna British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry.

With play repeatedly suspended, neither Sharma nor Sandhu had been able to tee off by the time darkness brought an early end to the weather-hit day. Several players in the field had also yet to begin their rounds.

 

McKibbin Takes Early Lead Amidst Delays

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin emerged as the early leader, reaching five-under through 13 holes before another storm forced the suspension of play. McKibbin was among the first players out and initially made a quiet start, standing level par through his opening two holes when the second weather delay struck.

Once play resumed, the 23-year-old made his move with birdies at the par-five 15th and 17th before holing a lengthy putt for another gain at the 18th. He then produced a superb approach on the first hole to set up another birdie and completed his strong stretch by picking up a shot at the par-five third.

Widespread Disruptions Affect Top Golfers

Englishman Joe Dean and Spain's Nacho Elvira were one shot behind at four-under, although neither had completed 18 holes. Dean was through 13 holes, while Elvira had played 12. South Africa's Dylan Frittelli, Italy's Francesco Laporta, Finland's Oliver Lindell, France's Antoine Rozner, Germany's Marcel Schneider and American Johannes Veerman were another shot back at three-under.

The opening day was badly affected from the outset. The first suspension came just two minutes after the opening tee shots, followed by only 94 minutes of play before flooded bunkers caused another stoppage lasting four hours and 10 minutes.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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